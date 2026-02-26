Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

PODCAST: Firsthand Recap of Southern Miss Sweeping Round Rock Classic

A full, firsthand recap of the Round Rock Class at Dell Diamond is provided in the latest episode of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast.

Dalton Trigg

Dalton Trigg

Last weekend, No. 12 Southern Miss made its first-ever appearance in the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, and it completely dominated the competition, sweeping Purdue, Oregon State, and Baylor. There was already a lot of hype surrounding the Golden Eagles entering the season, but winning the Round Rock Classic championship in such convincing fashion raised the level of national media hype even higher.

On the latest episode of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast, I spent about half an hour giving a firsthand recap of my experience at Dell Diamond last weekend. Not only did the Golden Eagles dominate on the diamond, but the Black and Gold faithful dominated in the stands as well. Dell Diamond was a beautiful stadium inside and out, and the staff and atmosphere for the event, which was hosted and streamed by D1Baseball.com, were top-notch.

USM
Southern Miss swept the Round Rock Classic by finishing off Baylor on Sunday. / Dalton Trigg

“Extremely proud of this group,” Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander said of his team's Round Rock Classic sweep. “Coming in here and winning three games … winning this tournament, a great field, first-class accommodations. I thought everything here this weekend was first class. We were treated great by everybody, and we really enjoyed the experience here. … Again, just proud of these guys coming in and playing good baseball against quality opponents.”

You can watch the entire recap of Southern Miss' performance at the Round Rock Classic below on our Nasty Bunch & Beyond YouTube channel, or you can listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Please be sure to subscribe to be notified every time a new episode drops. Nasty Bunch & Beyond is a podcast produced by fans, for fans, covering Southern Miss football, basketball, and baseball.

Published |Modified
Dalton Trigg
DALTON TRIGG

Dalton Trigg is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles on SI and the lead host of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also owns and hosts the Mavs Step Back Podcast, which has been going strong since 2019. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.