PODCAST: Firsthand Recap of Southern Miss Sweeping Round Rock Classic
Last weekend, No. 12 Southern Miss made its first-ever appearance in the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, and it completely dominated the competition, sweeping Purdue, Oregon State, and Baylor. There was already a lot of hype surrounding the Golden Eagles entering the season, but winning the Round Rock Classic championship in such convincing fashion raised the level of national media hype even higher.
On the latest episode of the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast, I spent about half an hour giving a firsthand recap of my experience at Dell Diamond last weekend. Not only did the Golden Eagles dominate on the diamond, but the Black and Gold faithful dominated in the stands as well. Dell Diamond was a beautiful stadium inside and out, and the staff and atmosphere for the event, which was hosted and streamed by D1Baseball.com, were top-notch.
“Extremely proud of this group,” Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander said of his team's Round Rock Classic sweep. “Coming in here and winning three games … winning this tournament, a great field, first-class accommodations. I thought everything here this weekend was first class. We were treated great by everybody, and we really enjoyed the experience here. … Again, just proud of these guys coming in and playing good baseball against quality opponents.”
You can watch the entire recap of Southern Miss' performance at the Round Rock Classic below on our Nasty Bunch & Beyond YouTube channel, or you can listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.