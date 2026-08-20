Podcast: Southern Miss Football Buzz Builds and Pete Taylor Park Renovation Plans Take Shape

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss football is nearing the end of fall camp, but what is happening on the practice field is only part of a busy stretch for Golden Eagles athletics.

On the latest episode of Nasty Bunch & Beyond, Hattiesburg American reporter Davis Wilson joined the show to take stock of Blake Anderson's first fall camp at Southern Miss, including reviews of the team's three-way quarterback competition, emerging playmakers on both sides of the ball and lingering questions heading into Saturday's Fan Fest scrimmage. The conversation also shifted beyond football, with Wilson offering insight into the upcoming renaming of M.M. Roberts Stadium and the newly revealed renovation renderings for Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss Fall Camp Review

Southern Miss defense running through before its first fall camp scrimmage last Saturday. | Josh House

One of the first topics of this episode was whether our pre-camp thoughts on Southern Miss football had improved, gotten worse or stayed the same. Although there are a lot of depth-chart areas still being sorted out, a common theme among those who have been watching this team throughout camp has emerged: perhaps this team will be better than most people initially thought.

At the very least, depth should be a strength for first-year head coach Blake Anderson's squad, especially when it comes to the linebacker, wide receiver, running back and offensive line rooms.

Southern Miss offensive line coach Sean Coughlin gives instructions during a fall camp practice. | Josh House

The offensive line was labeled as being the biggest "wildcard" heading into this weekend's scrimmage, not because of a lack of talent, but because that talent has yet to separate its top five guys.

We also go over the Golden Eagles' quarterback situation. It appears that the starting job is Ethan Hampton's to lose, but Anderson hasn't seen enough yet to make that official. Hampton injured his hand during last Saturday's scrimmage, but Anderson said there was no structural damage, and the hope is that he can suit up for this weekend's Fan Fest scrimmage, which will officially conclude fall camp.

Pete Taylor Park Renovation Renderings

A rendering of what the new entrance for Pete Taylor Park could look like. | Mississippi Institutions Of Higher Learning Board Of Trustees

One big piece of news from Thursday was the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees' approval of renovation renderings for Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss baseball fans already have plenty to be excited for, including returning top-end talent, a talented transfer portal class coming in, arguably the strongest freshmen class the program has had coming in, an injection of new energy into head coach Christian Ostrander's staff, and a highly-anticipated "Fall Ball" exhibition against Mississippi State in Biloxi this October. Now, fans can add one of college baseball's most unique venues getting a facelift to the list of many, many things to look forward to.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles infielder Seth Smith (3) reacts after a home run against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on March 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We will have a more detailed breakdown of The Pete's renovation renderings at Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI later this evening, so stay tuned.

All that and much more was discussed on today's episode of Nasty Bunch & Beyond. Be sure to rate and subscribe on all the major podcast platforms, including YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.