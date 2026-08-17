Why Petal Coach Sees Star Potential in Southern Miss Freshman Trey Barnes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Anytime a program loses outfielders of Joey Urban and Ben Higdon's caliber to graduation, it's essential for said program to bring in guys with similar upside or perhaps even more. Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander and his staff are bringing in one of the most highly-touted freshman classes in program history for the 2027 season, and outfielder Trey Barnes out of Petal High School is a big part of that. The 6-5, 190-pound prospect is coming to campus with a lot of hardware, talent and potential.

During Barnes' senior season, Petal won the 2026 MHSAA Class 7A State Championship, in which he was named MVP. For this week's Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI baseball player profile, we take a deep dive into what makes Barnes so special, as well as get input from his high school head coach, Conner Douglas.

Barnes By The Numbers

Trey Barnes was featured on Perfect Game's Top-500 MLB Draft prospects for 2026. | Magnolia Sports Association

In his final year at Petal, Barnes lit up the box score. According to MaxPreps, in 31 games played, he finished with a .380 batting average, two home runs, and 27 RBIs in 114 plate appearances. Perfect Game had him ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Mississippi and the No. 454 prospect in the country for the Class of 2026.

Additionally, he recorded 30 runs, 10 doubles, one triple, a .491 on-base percentage, and 16 stolen bases. Previously, on Bankston Walters' player profile, we discussed the prestigious Clarion Ledger 2026 Baseball Dandy Dozen. To nobody's surprise, Barnes found himself on this list–which included six other Golden Eagle freshmen–after a stellar 2026 campaign.

Before transferring to Petal, Barnes attended Taylorsville High School. In his junior season, according to MaxPreps, in 32 games played, he finished with a .404 batting average, four home runs, and 29 RBIs in 117 plate appearances,

Barnes' High School Coach on His Biggest Strength: His Power

Trey Barnes at the plate in a game for Petal last season. | @TreyBarnes07 on Instagram

To get a better idea of the type of player Southern Miss is getting in Barnes, we reached out to Conner Douglas, head coach at Petal High School. In his first year within the program, Douglas, with the help of Barnes and the rest of his team, led the Panthers to their first baseball state championship victory since 2011.

"Trey's biggest strength on the field is his power," Douglas said. "He’s one of the toughest players we have ever produced. Off the field, he's a great person with an ability to get along with everyone."

Judging by his size and talent, it's easy to see how Barnes has the potential to be great for the Golden Eagles. How great, though? When asked about a potential pro comparison, Douglas said he sees a lot of a certain Atlanta Braves star in his former player: "With Trey's' combination of power and speed, he most closely resembles Ronald Acuña Jr."

While the championship hardware resides in Petal, Mississippi, the journey wasn't easy.

"After losing four of the last five games going into the playoffs, along with starting the first round against Ocean Springs down 3-1 in the 6th inning, Trey stepped up by hitting a grand slam to put us on top for good," Douglas said. "From that moment, we never lost a game the rest of the season."

Although the Golden Eagles have an extremely deep roster with a lot of experience heading into the 2027 season, Barnes has an opportunity to find playing time in year one if he performs at a high level throughout fall ball. Additionally, sophomore William Tonsmeire and freshman Henry Abt both have created buzz around the program–and we'll have player profiles on both of them out before the season begins. It'll be interesting to see how those competitions play out.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Golden Eagles baseball coverage in the coming weeks.