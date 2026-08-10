Why Luke Rogers Believes Southern Miss' Tight-Knit O-Line Could Hold Key to 2026 Success

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss officially began fall camp last week with no shortage of questions, but one of the most important sits up front.

The Golden Eagles' three-way quarterback competition will continue to command most of the attention between now and the season opener against Alcorn State on Sept. 5. However, the five offensive linemen tasked with protecting the eventual starting quarterback may have an even greater say in how this season unfolds.

Although we believe Southern Miss has an underrated amount of talent in its offensive line room this year, much of that talent doesn't have experience at this level. That's not to say those guys can't catch on quickly and show out this year, but at the end of the day, you at least want a few guys with that kind of experience who can lead by example.

There's a chance Southern Miss could be adding a few more familiar, experienced big guys up front soon, but in the meantime, redshirt-junior Luke Rogers is one of the few offensive linemen on the current roster with experience from last year. Rogers appeared in 12 games last season, starting one game against Mississippi State in the season opener.

Before fall camp officially began, Rogers took some time to talk with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI about how this year's offensive line room is coming along.

This Year's O-Line is a "Tight-Knit" Group

Southern Miss offensive linemen putting in work during the first practice of fall camp on Tuesday. | Josh House

Rogers was part of the Golden Eagles' offensive line group last season, and he's seen a lot of changes over the past year, including the addition of Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Line Coach/Co-Offensive Run Game Coordinator Sean Coughlin. According to Rogers, this year's offensive line's higher level of bonding is the biggest difference from last year's group.

"The biggest difference I’ve seen in the O-line room this year compared to last year is that this group is more tight-knit," Rogers said.

"I think this is one of the most valuable pieces to a strong offensive front, because it builds trust in the guy beside you, and it makes it easier for everyone to hold each other to the standards that we have set for ourselves."

Although this year's offensive linemen room has varying development timelines due to the different levels of experience across the board, the overall talent and potential are there. Pair that with guys who are willing to bond and build chemistry, and you have a winning formula.

Strength Staff Key to Offseason Chemistry-Building

Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson and Director of Sports Performance/Football Matt Shadeed taking in the Golden Eagles' first fall camp practice on Tuesday morning. | Josh House

If an offensive line is going to be at its best, there has to be a strong level of trust and chemistry across the entire front. Five players must be in sync at all times, and if one link in the chain gives out, the whole thing could fall apart for any given play.

Although Coughlin has certainly played a part in developing chemistry among this current group, Rogers says the Golden Eagles' strength staff has been a big key to their development.

"I think that anytime you have 10-15 new guys come into an offensive line room, the main concern is how can we get everyone to mesh and pull the rope in the same way as quickly as possible," Rogers said.

"I think the strength staff has done a great job of emphasizing that and putting us in positions over the course of the offseason where we're forced to rely on each other. On the non-football side, we try to hang out with each other as much as we can."

This has not been the first time this summer we've heard that about Southern Miss' strength and conditioning staff, which is led by Matt Shadeed. Shadeed is a Southern Miss graduate (2009) and worked with the women's basketball and softball programs in 2011. He most recently served as a defensive analyst for Alabama before being hired by the Golden Eagles in January of this year. His impact on the program is already being felt.

Several Golden Eagle offensive linemen looked leaner heading into fall camp than they did in the spring, and that's a testament to the training staff's plan and the players' willingness to execute it.

Offense Will Go As Far As The O-Line Can Take It

Southern Miss offensive line coach Sean Coughlin gives instructions during Saturday's fall camp practice. | Josh House

If Southern Miss exceeds outside expectations this season, it will be due to a handful of factors. The starting quarterback will obviously need to perform well. The team's defense will have to find a way to gel sooner rather than later. But arguably the most important factor in determining the Golden Eagles' ceiling in 2026 is the offensive line.

Head coach Blake Anderson says he likes the talent in the offensive line room this year, but they still have a ways to go to get to where they need to be by opening night.

"I'm pleased with the group as a whole," Anderson said following Saturday's practice. "But I still think there's a ton of room for us to improve … every practice we get is going to be critical for us."

Rogers knows this group's performance will dictate how consistent the running and passing games can be this season. He and his fellow linemen will try to make things easier for the other players around them.

"I think our success is one of the biggest factors in how successful our team will be," Rogers said. "If we can do our job effectively, it will make everyone else’s job way easier."

Anderson and his staff are taking steps to sort out the many ongoing position battles. With his prior experience and further development over the offseason, we expect Rogers to be a key contributor this season while continuing to grow as a leader. Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI will have more fall camp coverage as Week 2 is officially underway.