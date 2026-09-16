Southern Miss Coaches Take Hard Look At Mistakes From Auburn Loss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss knew Saturday night at Auburn was going to be extremely difficult. After a lightning delay pushed kickoff back, the Golden Eagles struggled to settle in once the game began. The opening play ended in a pick-six, multiple penalties throughout the first quarter, and unforced mistakes continued to pile up in a 43-8 loss on the Plains.

Two days later, head coach Blake Anderson, defensive coordinator Joe Bolden, and offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo met with members of the media to take an honest look at what went wrong. Coach Anderson did not try to hide from it. “We failed miserably in that area; the environment flustered us.”

The Moment Got Too Big

Sep 12, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the third quarter against Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Miss tried to prepare for the environment throughout the week. They used crowd noise during practice and talked about the importance of communication. But there is no way to fully recreate Jordan-Hare Stadium. “It was loud, which we knew it was going to be,” Coach A said. “We tried to simulate that. But just the sheer anxiety and nerves of it got us.”

Then there was the first play. Ethan Hampton’s interception will go next to his name in the box score, but Anderson’s explanation added some important context. The protection was completely busted, allowing an Auburn defensive lineman to come free at Hampton. “The first interception was a completely busted protection,” Anderson said. “We turned the three technique loose right to the quarterback. Had a guy open.” The play never had a chance to develop.

Southern Miss wanted to get the ball out quickly and into space. That was a big part of the game plan against an Auburn defensive front built to cause problems. There were moments when it worked, but the Golden Eagles could never get out of their own way long enough to build any momentum.

Southern Miss finished with 11 penalties for 85 yards and was outgained 610-221. The false starts were only part of it. There were three personal fouls. A busted coverage led to an easy touchdown. Southern Miss also struggled to contain Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown, even after talking about it all week.

That is too much to overcome against anyone. It is almost impossible to overcome against Auburn. “In that type of game, you’ve got to play your best ball,” Anderson said. “There were just way too many unforced errors.”

Leasons To Be Learned From

Southern Miss Football | A week after beating Alcorn State 49-3, the Golden Eagles fell 43-8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to drop to 1-1.

Coach A was asked if this was the type of game you teach from or simply flush and move past. His answer was clear. You teach from it. “All those things are fixable,” Anderson said. “Those are not what Auburn did to us. Those are things we did to ourselves.” That might be the most frustrating part. Auburn was the better football team Saturday night. There is no reason to pretend otherwise. But Southern Miss made it even harder by giving the Tigers extra chances through careless, undisciplined mistakes.

The environment exposed the problems, and Auburn took advantage of them. Now Southern Miss has to fix them, and fix them quickly. Coach Anderson does not plan to use the film to beat his team up. He plans to use it to teach. If Southern Miss loses another game, he wants it to be because the other team played better, not because the Golden Eagles gave the game away. “What kind of game would it have been if we didn’t do those things? You’ll never know,” Anderson said. “You only get one shot at it.”

Week 1 and week 2 could not have looked more different. Southern Miss was calm, organized, and disciplined against Alcorn State. One week later, everything seemed to go off the rails. “It’s a learning experience,” Anderson said. “Just a really crappy one.”

The Defense Had Its Chances

Sep 12, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles defensive back Laquan Robinson (12) closes in on Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Joe Bolden saw some good moments early from his team. Southern Miss forced Auburn into several third-and-long situations and created opportunities to get off the field. They just did not finish. “I thought what we did well early on in the game was we got them into some third-and-longs and created some chaos for them,” Bolden said. “We’ve just got to capitalize on those.”

That is the frustrating part. The opportunities were there. Southern Miss just did not take advantage of them. The Golden Eagles also went from only eight missed tackles against Alcorn State to significantly more against Auburn. Then came the busted coverage, resulting in an easy touchdown. Bolden put that on himself. “Ultimately, it’s on me not getting those guys to execute,” Bolden said.

The effort was there. Bolden believes his defense continued fighting from the first play until the final whistle. But effort and execution are not the same thing. “I thought our guys fought from the first play to the last play, which was really good to see,” Bolden said. “But we need to execute at a much higher level and do it consistently.”

The Offense Finally Settled Down

Sep 12, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles quarterback Ethan Hampton (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Coordinator Kyle Cefalo may have given the simplest explanation of what happened early. “We were excited. We were geeked up for the game, but we lost our mind there at the beginning,” Cefalo said. It is hard to say it much better than that. For many of these players, Saturday was their first time playing together on a stage like Jordan-Hare Stadium.

They wanted to play well. They wanted to prove they belonged. Instead, the excitement became anxiety. “There’s no simulation for how great of an environment that was,” Cefalo said. “But it did obviously affect us early.”

The good news is that Southern Miss eventually settled down. The Golden Eagles put together a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive before halftime. Hampton got the ball out quickly; Mario Sanders made another explosive play, and Steven Robinson helped carry the offense downfield.

The film had some good moments, but it just wasn't enough of them. Every time the offense appeared ready to build momentum, another mistake pushed it backward. “You watch the film, and there’s a bunch of good on there,” Cefalo said. “But our inability to get started fast is something we really need to focus on.”

Now Comes The Response

The Rock | Josh House

Now comes UConn... and hopefully, for the Golden Eagles, a big response.

After two games, we are still getting a look at what the Blake Anderson Era of Southern Miss Football looks like. Week 1 showed us a team that was organized, physical, and disciplined, while Week 2 showed us a team that allowed the environment and its own mistakes to take over. Now we get to see what the Golden Eagles learned from it this coming Saturday night back home at The Rock.