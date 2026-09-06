Southern Miss Opens Blake Anderson Era With Dominant Win Over Alcorn State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – After an offseason filled with unprecedented roster turnover, a new coaching staff, position battles and plenty of questions about what Southern Miss football might look like under first-year head coach Blake Anderson, Golden Eagles fans finally got their first answer on Saturday.

And for one game, at least, there was plenty to feel good about.

Southern Miss opened the Anderson era with a convincing 49-3 win over Alcorn State at Renasant Stadium, improving to 1-0 while dropping the Braves to 1-1. In front of a lively home crowd on a mostly-clear-skies night in Hattiesburg, the Golden Eagles did what they were expected to do against an overmatched opponent, and did it without allowing much suspense along the way.

Golden Eagles’ Defense Sets the Tone, Offense Shakes Off Sluggish Start

Scenes from Southern Miss' home opener against Alcorn State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at The Rock. | Josh House

It didn’t take the Southern Miss defense long to make an opening statement, as cornerback Kobi Albert intercepted an Alcorn State pass on a deep third-down throw. Running back Steven Robinson got the Golden Eagles’ first points of the season with a two-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

Although the offense got off to an uneasy start, it picked up the pace in the second quarter, scoring two touchdowns on a 38-yard pass from quarterback Ethan Hampton to his former Illinois teammate Mario Sanders and a two-yard touchdown run from redshirt-freshman running back Jamarice Wilder to give the Golden Eagles a 21-3 lead going into halftime.

Southern Miss scored two quick touchdowns in the third quarter, and the rout was officially on.

If there was any concern about first-game jitters from a Southern Miss roster featuring so many new players, the Golden Eagles didn't show much of it once the game settled in.

That result represents a successful first step after an offseason spent "starting from scratch," as Anderson put it, in virtually every corner of the program. Southern Miss entered the year with roughly 75 newcomers on its roster, meaning Saturday was the first real opportunity to see how all of those pieces would fit together when the scoreboard finally mattered.

There will obviously be far more difficult tests ahead, but after beating Alcorn State and getting that first win taken care of, Southern Miss fans who may have been worried heading into the season opener could take a brief sigh of relief, as the Golden Eagles did their job as the deeper and more talented team.

The Golden Eagles finished with 543 yards of offense while holding Alcorn State to 223. Southern Miss also won the turnover battle five-to-one, including three big-time interceptions from redshirt-junior cornerback Kobi Albert.

Ethan Hampton Makes Debut, Eags' Running Backs Dominate

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson celebrates one of his three touchdowns against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Perhaps no individual storyline carried more intrigue into the opener than Southern Miss' quarterback situation.

After battling Landry Lyddy throughout fall camp and working his way back from a significant bone bruise in his throwing hand late in the preseason, redshirt-senior Illinois transfer Ethan Hampton got the call as Southern Miss' starting quarterback on Saturday.

Although he started slower than he might have liked, he bounced back and ended up with a decent debut and room to grow.

Southern Miss QB Ethan Hampton throws a pass during the 2026 home opener against Alcorn State. | Josh House

Hampton completed 13 of 23 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also ran the ball three times for 15 yards.

Offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo spent fall camp emphasizing an offense capable of playing with tempo, creating explosive plays and forcing defenses to account for multiple threats. There were glimpses of all three Saturday, particularly when Hampton connected with Sanderson on that 38-yard touchdown pass, and when all Southern Miss running backs combined for 317 rushing yards.

The leader of that rushing attack? Redshirt-junior Steven Robinson, who led the team with 123 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the night. On Tuesday, Robinson spoke about how he's a guy who likes to seek contact, and that mentality was on full display against Alcorn State, as he delivered punishment all game long and refused to go down without a fight.

Redshirt-freshman running back Jamarice Wilder also got in on the action with three touchdowns of his own and 90 rushing yards.

Southern Miss won't know exactly how much of Saturday's offensive success will translate against better competition until the coming weeks, but it was about as clean of a starting point as Anderson and Cefalo could have asked for.

Also, how about that Southern Miss offensive line? For a unit that has seen a lot of shuffling over the last month, it looked poised and ready for the challenge on Saturday, playing physical up front and opening up holes for Robinson, Wilder and the other backs.

Joe Bolden's Defense Shows Promise We Saw in Fall Camp

The Southern Miss defense was dominant in its first game of the 2026 season. | Josh House

Southern Miss' defense entered Week 1 with its own set of questions after an offseason filled with new personnel. Defensive coordinator Joe Bolden preached all throughout fall camp that he wanted this unit to be fast, physical and "violent" at the point of attack. At least for this opening weekend, the Golden Eagles' defense looked the part.

Southern Miss held Alcorn State to just three points and 223 total yards while forcing five turnovers and recording sacks. The Golden Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage, limiting Alcorn State to just 104 rushing yards.

Albert helped set the tone with a hat-trick interception performance, while linebackers Mathis Haygood, Melvin Spriggs, Avery Sledge and Tyler Lassiter combined for 22 tackles. Haygood led the team with eight tackles.

While Anderson and his staff will undoubtedly find plenty to correct once they get back in the film room, Southern Miss largely avoided the type of defensive breakdowns that can turn an expected comfortable opener into something unnecessarily stressful.

For a team still learning how to play together, that mattered.

Next Up ... A Much Bigger Test on The Plains

Auburn's Nick Coe (91) dives at Southern Miss Trivenskey Mosley (22) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Auburn defeated Southern Miss 24-13. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southern Miss leaves its opener 1-0, with Anderson's first victory in Hattiesburg as head coach officially in the books and a mostly-new roster having experienced its first meaningful game together. Now, the difficulty level is about to increase dramatically.

Southern Miss will now turn its attention toward a trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for next week's matchup against SEC foe Auburn. The Tigers are paying the Golden Eagles $1.85 million for the game, and Southern Miss will enter one of college football's most recognizable environments knowing the margin for error will be much smaller than it was this Saturday afternoon.

However, whatever awaits Anderson's team on The Plains can wait for another day. For one exciting season-opening Saturday at The Rock, the Golden Eagles took care of the task at hand and started off a new era on a positive note. For a team that so many people are still doubting, that's worth celebrating.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI throughout the rest of the weekend and next week for more coverage as the Golden Eagles prepare for their Week 2 showdown against Auburn.