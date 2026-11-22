Southern Miss had a rough first half against Nicholls State on Saturday afternoon, but the Golden Eagles turned things around after halftime to pick up an 80-69 victory in the Pensacola Invitational at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Neither team got off to a particularly good start offensively. Southern Miss shot just 34.4 percent from the field and committed 11 turnovers in the opening half, allowing Nicholls to take a 38-33 lead into halftime.

Josh House

The second half was a different story, though. Southern Miss shot 69.6 percent from the field over the final 20 minutes, making 16 of its 23 attempts while committing just four turnovers. The Golden Eagles outscored Nicholls 47-31 in the second half to improve to 4-3 on the season.

Anthony Igiede and Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt led Southern Miss with 16 points each. Igiede shot 6-of-11 from the field and grabbed four rebounds, while Gaines-Wyatt added three rebounds and two assists. Isaac Taveras finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Elijah Tulip added 13 points and five rebounds, shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Cameron Wallace had a productive afternoon off the bench with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes. Southern Miss finished the game shooting 49.1 percent from the field (27-of-55) and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc (6-of-18). The Golden Eagles also held a 43-21 advantage on the boards.

Southern Miss men's basketball huddles up during a game against Jackson State at Reed Green Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Josh House

Despite the win, Southern Miss still has some things to work on. The Golden Eagles shot just 64.5 percent from the free-throw line, making 20 of their 31 attempts, and finished with 15 turnovers to just seven assists.

Nicholls State is led by 30-year-old first-year head coach Darion Brown, the youngest coach in Division I basketball, who took over the program this offseason. The Colonels dropped to 2-4, while Southern Miss improved to 5-0 in the all-time series.

A Successful History in Pensacola

Isaac Taveras helps up teammate Dylan Brumfield. | @SouthernMissMBB

Something Southern Miss head coach Jay Ladner has done really well in recent years is schedule games in Pensacola before the Sun Belt Tournament rolls around in March.

The Pensacola Bay Center isn't exactly your typical college basketball arena. It's primarily a hockey building, serving as the home of the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Each March, however, the building hosts the Sun Belt Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments.

Last November, Southern Miss won the first annual Pensacola Invitational, defeating North Florida and UT Martin on the same floor. The Golden Eagles returned to Pensacola a few months later and won three games in the Sun Belt Tournament before losing to Troy in the semifinals.

Josh House

Ladner has made it clear that getting his team into the building before March is part of the reason Southern Miss continues to participate in the event.

“I think it gave us an advantage last year that we were able to play two games at the Pensacola Bay Center before going there in March for the Sun Belt Tournament,” Ladner said when Southern Miss announced its return to the Invitational in September.

Nowadays, for a program like Southern Miss, the chances of receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament are pretty slim. If the Golden Eagles want to go dancing in March, they're most likely going to have to win the Sun Belt Tournament.

It's something Ladner has taken advantage of by playing on the court before March, and considering Southern Miss went on a run in last year's conference tournament after winning the Pensacola Invitational, it's hard to argue against the decision.

Josh House

The Golden Eagles also have a little history in the building that dates back long before the Sun Belt moved its basketball tournament to Pensacola. Southern Miss first played at the Bay Center in December 1990, defeating Bucknell and Auburn on consecutive nights to win the Blue Angel Classic.

Last season, Southern Miss went 5-1 at the Bay Center, winning the Pensacola Invitational and reaching the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament.

With Saturday's victory over Nicholls State, the Golden Eagles are now 9-4 all-time inside the building.

The Golden Eagles will be back on the same floor Sunday afternoon when they take on Valparaiso at 5 p.m. CT in their final game of the Pensacola Invitational.