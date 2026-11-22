Southern Miss Finds Rhythm in Second Half, Defeats Nicholls in Pensacola Invitational Opener
Southern Miss had a rough first half against Nicholls State on Saturday afternoon, but the Golden Eagles turned things around after halftime to pick up an 80-69 victory in the Pensacola Invitational at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Neither team got off to a particularly good start offensively. Southern Miss shot just 34.4 percent from the field and committed 11 turnovers in the opening half, allowing Nicholls to take a 38-33 lead into halftime.
The second half was a different story, though. Southern Miss shot 69.6 percent from the field over the final 20 minutes, making 16 of its 23 attempts while committing just four turnovers. The Golden Eagles outscored Nicholls 47-31 in the second half to improve to 4-3 on the season.
Anthony Igiede and Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt led Southern Miss with 16 points each. Igiede shot 6-of-11 from the field and grabbed four rebounds, while Gaines-Wyatt added three rebounds and two assists. Isaac Taveras finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Elijah Tulip added 13 points and five rebounds, shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range.
Cameron Wallace had a productive afternoon off the bench with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds in just 16 minutes. Southern Miss finished the game shooting 49.1 percent from the field (27-of-55) and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc (6-of-18). The Golden Eagles also held a 43-21 advantage on the boards.
Despite the win, Southern Miss still has some things to work on. The Golden Eagles shot just 64.5 percent from the free-throw line, making 20 of their 31 attempts, and finished with 15 turnovers to just seven assists.
Nicholls State is led by 30-year-old first-year head coach Darion Brown, the youngest coach in Division I basketball, who took over the program this offseason. The Colonels dropped to 2-4, while Southern Miss improved to 5-0 in the all-time series.
A Successful History in Pensacola
Something Southern Miss head coach Jay Ladner has done really well in recent years is schedule games in Pensacola before the Sun Belt Tournament rolls around in March.
The Pensacola Bay Center isn't exactly your typical college basketball arena. It's primarily a hockey building, serving as the home of the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Each March, however, the building hosts the Sun Belt Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments.
Last November, Southern Miss won the first annual Pensacola Invitational, defeating North Florida and UT Martin on the same floor. The Golden Eagles returned to Pensacola a few months later and won three games in the Sun Belt Tournament before losing to Troy in the semifinals.
Ladner has made it clear that getting his team into the building before March is part of the reason Southern Miss continues to participate in the event.
“I think it gave us an advantage last year that we were able to play two games at the Pensacola Bay Center before going there in March for the Sun Belt Tournament,” Ladner said when Southern Miss announced its return to the Invitational in September.
Nowadays, for a program like Southern Miss, the chances of receiving an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament are pretty slim. If the Golden Eagles want to go dancing in March, they're most likely going to have to win the Sun Belt Tournament.
It's something Ladner has taken advantage of by playing on the court before March, and considering Southern Miss went on a run in last year's conference tournament after winning the Pensacola Invitational, it's hard to argue against the decision.
The Golden Eagles also have a little history in the building that dates back long before the Sun Belt moved its basketball tournament to Pensacola. Southern Miss first played at the Bay Center in December 1990, defeating Bucknell and Auburn on consecutive nights to win the Blue Angel Classic.
Last season, Southern Miss went 5-1 at the Bay Center, winning the Pensacola Invitational and reaching the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament.
With Saturday's victory over Nicholls State, the Golden Eagles are now 9-4 all-time inside the building.
The Golden Eagles will be back on the same floor Sunday afternoon when they take on Valparaiso at 5 p.m. CT in their final game of the Pensacola Invitational.
Born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Matt grew up around Southern sports, but he wasn't exactly a Southern Miss fan. He attended Mississippi State University and spent much of his early adult life in Starkville before eventually moving to Hattiesburg in 2022. Having lived and worked in places like Jackson, Pensacola and New Orleans, Matt has made a habit of getting to know the local sports scene wherever he ends up. It was Southern Miss baseball that really won him over. After attending his first few games at Pete Taylor Park, Matt was blown away by the atmosphere and the following the program had built. He quickly fell in love with spending spring afternoons at The Pete. Since moving to Hattiesburg, Southern Miss athletics has become a regular part of his life. Matt has spent plenty of time working in sports, too. He's worked for two minor league baseball teams, the Mississippi Braves and Pensacola Blue Wahoos, in stadium operations, doing just about every job you can imagine around a ballpark. He's been a clubhouse attendant, bat boy, mascot, bartender, ticket seller, cook and groundskeeper. He's cleaned cleats, driven players around town, helped write media guides, painted stadium walls and pressure-washed the ballpark between homestands. There aren't many jobs in minor league baseball he hasn't done at least once. Since 2018, Matt has written for Stadium Journey, traveling around the Gulf South reviewing stadiums, arenas and ballparks. His reviews focus on what it's actually like to attend a game, from the atmosphere and stadium layout to the concessions, ticket prices and surrounding neighborhoods. He's visited everything from major events like the Super Bowl to small college gyms and high school football stadiums in rural Mississippi. A chance opportunity to work for the Superdome during Super Bowl LIX Week in New Orleans in 2025 convinced Matt to take his writing a little further. He started Magnolia Coast Sports, his own website covering sports throughout the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Pine Belt. The site gives him a place to write about local teams, sports history, forgotten stadiums and whatever else catches his attention while traveling around the region. He also launched Event Quest, a website covering festivals, concerts, museums and community events along the Gulf Coast. He takes much the same approach he uses for Stadium Journey, looking at what it's like to actually attend these events, from the food and atmosphere to parking, admission and the surrounding area. Matt has also worked as Special Events Coordinator and in venue operations in Pensacola and Hattiesburg, helping coordinate and set up concerts, festivals, weddings, sporting events and just about everything in between. There isn't an event he hasn't set up or helped out with the logistics for. At Southern Miss on Sports Illustrated, Matt plans to spend much of his time covering recruiting. He's interested in where Southern Miss finds its athletes, particularly throughout Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. That means following high school football on Friday nights, keeping up with junior college programs in the area. When he's not writing, there's no telling where Matt might end up. One weekend he might be walking through the French Quarter, the next camping somewhere in the Florida Panhandle or driving the backroads of the Mississippi Delta with no particular destination in mind. He's just as likely to be exploring an old football stadium in rural Mississippi, wandering through a history museum or tracking down a hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the middle of nowhere for a Styrofoam plate of food.Follow magnoliasports1