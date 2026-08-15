Southern Miss OL Brock Roman Medically Retires in Fall Camp Ahead of 2026 Season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss will have to make a slight change to the offensive linemen section of its depth chart less than a month before the start of the 2026 season.

Veteran offensive lineman Brock Roman has medically retired from football, head coach Blake Anderson announced following Saturday's fall camp scrimmage. This brings an unexpected end to the redshirt senior's Southern Miss career. Roman entered August as one of the Golden Eagles' most experienced offensive linemen and was expected to factor heavily into a unit that already had talent but lacked some of that experience.

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"One announcement ... Brock Roman is going to step away from football," Anderson said. "Just continuing with stingers over and over and over again. He's [in] year seven, so he's going to medically retire."

Roman appeared in 13 games for Southern Miss last season and entered fall camp as one of the most established options up front. Although this is a tough loss for the Golden Eagles, the recent additions of last year's starting linemen Aloali'i Maui and Greg Nunnery Jr., due to a court ruling granting them an additional year of eligibility, certainly soften the blow.

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Even with Maui and Nunnery coming back, though, the Southern Miss offensive line has a lot of work to do ahead of the season opener against Alcorn State on Sept. 5.

For the most part, the first- and second-team groups looked solid during the team's scrimmage on Saturday, but stamina caught up with them as the scrimmage progressed. That is to be expected from the big guys up front, though, as Anderson has stated that's the last group that usually gets fully into football shape just due to their size.

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for a full breakdown of Saturday's scrimmage later this evening.