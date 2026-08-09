'Way-Too-Early' Southern Miss Football Starting Lineup Projections After Fall Camp Week 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss still has a few weeks to finalize its official depth chart, but clues have already begun to emerge about which players might be in the starting lineup when opening night arrives.

The Golden Eagles entered fall camp with open competitions throughout the roster, including a three-man quarterback battle, multiple options in talented running back and wide receiver rooms, and several newcomers attempting to earn immediate roles. After the first week of practice, not every question has been answered, but the picture is becoming slightly clearer.

Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson and his staff are evaluating more than physical ability. Leadership, consistency, versatility and how players respond when fatigue sets in will all help determine who earns the first opportunity when Southern Miss opens the season against Alcorn State at The Rock on Sept. 5.

Make no mistake: there is still plenty of time for things to change between now and when fall camp officially ends on Aug. 22. The Golden Eagles will put on full pads next week for the first time next week, and we'll likely know even more after seeing that for a full week. For now, though, here are our perhaps "way-too-early" starting-lineup projections based on what we've seen and heard during the opening week of fall camp.

Offensive Starter Projections

Ethan Hampton and the other Southern Miss quarterbacks go through drills during Saturday’s fall camp practice. | Josh House

Quarterback : Ethan Hampton (No. 5, R-Sr.)

Notes: Although Anderson has asserted from Day 1 that it has been a tight race between Hampton, Landry Lyddy and John White, we had a feeling going into camp that Hampton's overall experience would give him the edge in this competition. There's still plenty of time for things to change, but as of right now, it appears that's what is happening through one week of fall camp, as Hampton has been getting the first-team reps in practice.

Wide Receivers : Kaden Saunders (No. 7, R-Jr.), Davis Dalton (No. 11, R-Sr.), Mario Sanders (No. 1, R-Sr.), Jalen Himes (No. 9, So.)

Southern Miss wide receiver Kaden Saunders looks on during the first week of fall camp practice. | Josh House

Notes: We will learn a lot more about the receiver room and potential rotations as fall camp progresses to the point of guys actually putting pads on, but it appears several receivers will get meaningful playing time this year, whether they start or not. Eelijah Singleton (No. 0, R-Jr.), AJ Little (No. 8, R-Jr.), Grant Page (No. 13, R-Sr.) and Trey Horne (No. 23, R-Jr.) could all be in rotation here. Also ... we mentioned this note in our player profile piece on him a few weeks ago, but the coaching staff believes true freshman 6-3 receiver David Aboya from Milton, Florida, has the potential to be a special talent in due time and could see some snaps as early as this season if he keeps progressing at the rate he has been.

Offensive Linemen : Right Tackle - Christian Young (No. 78, R-Sr.), Right Guard - Broderick Roman (No. 67, R-Sr.), Center - Luke Rogers (No. 74, R-Jr.), Left Guard - Toby Mealer (No. 53, R-Fr.), Left Tackle - Larry Edwards (No. 76, Jr.)

Southern Miss offensive lineman Luke Rogers goes through drills during Saturday’s fall camp practice. | Josh House

Notes: We're keeping an eye on former Golden Eagles Aloali'i Maui and Greg Nunnery, as they've been cleared for a last-second fifth year of eligibility thanks to a recent court ruling forcing the NCAA's hand. Both would be seamless fits and give the Golden Eagles more experience and depth in case injuries arise––like Jahmir Davis' recent knee injury that was suffered halfway through the first week of fall camp. We're hearing there is mutual interest between Southern Miss and both Maui and Nunnery in a potential reunion. This could shake up the potential starting offensive line outlook over the next few weeks.

Tight End : Preston Kilgore (No. 81, R-Jr.)

Notes: Jeremiah Back Jr. (No. 88, 6-4 redshirt junior), who transferred in from Arkansas, made some eye-catching plays in Week 1.

Running Back : Robert Briggs (No. 2, R-Sr.)

Southern Miss running back Robert Briggs catches a pass during Saturday's fall camp practice. | Josh House

Notes: Right now, we believe Briggs is the starter because of his room-leading experience and familiarity with Anderson's offensive style, but, like the receiver room, this year's running back room has a ton of depth. It will certainly be a running-back-by-committee approach for the Golden Eagles this season, including Briggs, Steven Robinson (No. 14, R-Jr.), Jamarice Wilder (No. 6, R-Fr.), Robert Henderson (No. 20, So.), and maybe more. Anderson praised Briggs' "home-run speed" after Saturday's Week 1-closing fall camp practice.

Defensive Starter Projections

Southern Miss defensive coordinator Joe Bolden gives directions during Saturday’s fall camp practice. | Josh House

Defensive Linemen : Jeffery Rush Jr. (No. 15, R-So.), Will Smith (No. 41, R-So.), A'mari Wilson (No. 11, R-Jr.), Nasim Cairo (No. 5, Sr.)

Southern Miss defensive linemen go through drills during the first week of fall camp practice. | Josh House

Notes: We're keeping an eye on former Golden Eagles Jameer Lewis, who could return under the latest court ruling allowing Class of 2022 athletes a fifth year of NCAA eligibility. Defensive line coach Jerone Steckel already has an intriguing mix of talent and potential to work with this year, and this would only add to it. We're hearing there is mutual interest between Southern Miss and Lewis in a reunion.

Linebackers : Mathis Haygood (No. 13, R-Jr.), Tyler Lassiter (No. 2, R-So.), Avery Sledge (No. 33, R-Sr.)

Southern Miss linebackers Tyler Lassiter (#2 left) and Avery Sledge (#33 right) look on during the first week of fall camp. | Josh House

Note: Haygood has progressed a lot since spring and appears to be the official leader of the linebacker group, but Lassiter might not be far behind him as this season progresses. We could see him being a real breakout candidate this year. Golden Eagles defensive coordinator Joe Bolden said after Wednesday's practice that other teams tried to get Lassiter to enter the portal again and leave before ever playing a down for Southern Miss, but he stayed loyal and is looking like a Week 1 starter. Also, Sledge has had some tough injury luck throughout his career, but he seems to be in a great place physically heading into this year.

Defensive Backs : Champ Lewis (No. 1, R-Jr.), Ishmael Ibraheem (No. 8, R-Sr.), Kelby Hampton (No. 28, So.), Michael Robinson III (No. 24, R-Jr.), Sammy Anderson Jr. (No. 21, Sr. – moved to the nickel spot recently)

Southern Miss defensive back Kelby Hampton goes through drills during Saturday’s fall camp practice. | Josh House

Note: The DB room might have the most wildcards out of any other position group after Week 1. There's still a lot for defensive backs coach Taveze Calhoun to sort out over the next few weeks, but talent is certainly there. Also, we're not sure exactly where he'll land on the depth chart, but junior defensive back Baron Taylor out of Sacramento was noticeably flying around and making some great pass breakup plays during Saturday's fall camp practice.

Special Teams Starter Projections

Southern Miss kicker Creighton Wilbanks kicks a field during fall camp practice. | Josh House

Kicker : Creighton Wilbanks (No. 40, So.)

Note: Willbanks was selected as the Special Teams Player of the Year in our Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Sun Belt Football Preseason Poll. He showed flashes as a freshman last year, and our staff believes he'll be making several important kicks this season.

Punter : Reed Harradine (No. 96, R-Jr.) -OR- Dusty Zimmer (No. 36, So. from Australia)

Longsnapper : Luke Beard (No. 46, R-Jr.)

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, these are merely our projections based on what we've seen throughout the first week of fall camp. There is still a lot to be sorted out over the next few weeks, and full-pads practices start on Monday, so stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss football updates as fall camp rolls into Week 2.