3 Key Players Return to Southern Miss After NCAA Eligibility Ruling: Why It Matters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – At this point in fall camp, college football rosters are usually pretty well set. Southern Miss, however, just received three late additions that could provide a big boost ahead of the 2026 season.

Offensive linemen Aloali'i Maui and Greg Nunnery Jr. and defensive lineman Jameer Lewis are returning to the Golden Eagles for this season following a court ruling that allows high school Class of 2022 athletes to receive a fifth year of NCAA eligibility. Head coach Blake Anderson confirmed this news following Monday's fall camp practice.

For Anderson, that court ruling provides welcome additional depth and experience in the trenches less than a month before Southern Miss opens its season against Alcorn State at The Rock. The Golden Eagles' unprecedented number of newcomers added to the roster this offseason has been well documented, but Maui, Lewis and Nunnery are three familiar faces now re-entering the fold.

Southern Miss Receives Timely Depth on O-Line

Southern Miss offensive lineman Greg Nunnery Jr. in action during the 2025 season. | Southern Miss Athletics

With sophomore offensive lineman Jahmir Davis sustaining a knee injury during the first week of fall camp, the Golden Eagles bringing back Maui and Nunnery couldn't have come at a better time. For Southern Miss in 2025, Maui started 11 games at right guard, and Nunnery started 13 games: 10 at left guard and three at left tackle.

Although Anderson is pleased with the overall talent and potential this year's group of offensive linemen possesses, Week 1 of fall camp showed they still have a ways to go to get where they need to be.

"I'm pleased with the group as a whole," Anderson said following Saturday's practice. "But I still think there's a ton of room for us to improve, and we need to stay ahead of the chains and do what we want to offensively. So we've got ways to go there in terms of lining up and in terms of communication, and then finishing and staying on our feet and really being athletic. I mean, every practice we get is going to be critical for us."

Through the first week of fall camp, we started to get a glimpse of what the starting offensive line might look like come opening night. These additions could provide a shake-up. Regardless of who starts, though, having quality offensive line depth will be a major key to how far this Golden Eagles team can go this year. The offense will only be as successful as the big guys up front providing the protection are.

Golden Eagles Defensive Line Adds A Familiar Weapon

Southern Miss defensive lineman Jameer Lewis in action in the Golden Eagles' game against South Alabama on Nov. 22, 2026. | Russ Cloy

Just like on the offensive line, the Golden Eagles appear to have a handful of talented prospects on the defensive line this year as well. That said, though, it's always good to have extra experience and depth in the trenches, especially since Anderson plans to have a deep rotation on defense this year.

“I believe we're going to play a lot of people," Anderson said. "I don't think this is going to be a defense that throws 11 guys out there and we just played the series. I feel like we're going to have a lot of rotational players. Maybe the strength of us is to stay fresh and keep guys late in the game when a lot of people will be getting tired. Maybe we don't have quite as many reps underneath guys' legs.”

Lewis appeared in 12 games for the Golden Eagles last season as a rotational player, recording 32 tackles (14 solo) and three sacks. Like the other two guys joining the roster late, it will take some time for Lewis to get back into game shape, but once that happens, he should provide an added spark for this defensive line.

At this stage of fall camp, adding experienced depth on both sides of the line is a welcome development, especially for a Southern Miss roster that underwent significant turnover over the offseason. Everyone will say they've stayed in game shape since last season ended, but that is always much easier said than done. We'll see how fast Maui, Nunnery and Lewis can get up to speed between now and the season opener.