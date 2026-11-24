HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Coming out of junior college, Steven Robinson didn't exactly have a long line of suitors. And Mario Sanders spent two years at Illinois waiting on a chance to show what he could do. Somehow, the two of them ended up in Hattiesburg at the same time, and in a season that hasn't turned out the way anyone had hoped, they've arguably been the most dependable players Southern Miss has had.

With one game left, both are within reach of 1,000-yard seasons. As fun as it would be to see them get there this weekend at Old Dominion, though, the bigger question is whether we'll get to watch them do it again while wearing the Black and Gold next fall.

Following last Saturday's loss to South Alabama, Anderson opened his weekly press conference Monday with what he believes is the answer for this program. He said it twice, just to make sure it sank in.

"Retain, recruit and develop. Retain, recruit and develop them, and that is the answer," Anderson said. "And it's showing up in our league on a weekly basis in different ways."

The Golden Eagles got a good look at that over the last two weekends. Many of the South Alabama players who made the biggest plays against Southern Miss were in their second or third year in the same system, and they simply executed better down the stretch. Louisiana Tech, which defeated the Golden Eagles, 63-31, two weeks ago, has also done an excellent job retaining key players, and now could not only win the Sun Belt championship in its first year in the league, but could have a real shot to make the College Football Playoff as well.

So, with all that in mind, I asked Anderson, offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo and defensive coordinator Joe Bolden where things stand on the retention front heading into a pivotal offseason. Here's what they had to say, along with what Robinson and Sanders shared about their first, and hopefully not last, season at Southern Miss.

'We Won't Bat 1.000': Retention Talks Already Underway

Southern Miss head coach Blake Anderson on the sideline during the Golden Eagles' game against South Alabama. | Josh House

Anderson admitted that the Golden Eagles don't have it all figured out just yet. Those conversations with players are happening as we speak, and although he likes the feel of his locker room, he knows a frustrating season doesn't make the pitch any easier.

"We're meeting with these guys little by little," Anderson said. "I feel like we've got a locker room that understands what we're doing and where we're going, and loves the culture, and loves the way they're coached and treated even beyond football ... I'd like to think we're going to retain a large number here. We won't bat 1.000. I know that. It's not possible."

Some players will need to drop down a level to find playing time, Anderson said, and a handful could get poached by other programs. He also admitted that no matter how much work his staff puts in, there's only so much they can control.

"At the end of the day, there are so many voices in their ear, man, I'm not sure who's loudest," Anderson said. "So we're going to do the best job we can. And Jeremy [McClain] and the administration are trying to put us in a position where we can be as competitive as we need to be to try to retain. But a lot of it's out of our control."

Cefalo doesn't have a great feel for it yet, either. What he does know is that the timeline has changed from what it used to be. When your players have big seasons, everybody notices, and you have to start talking with them about their future before the year is officially over.

"You'd be a fool to not kind of look at the obvious things that are going on around us. And yes, when our guys have great success, everyone is seeing that, and we understand that," Cefalo said. "So do I have a feel for it? Not necessarily, but to be honest with you, conversations, they happen. They happen earlier. You can't just wait till the end of the season to have all your exit meetings and interviews and things like that like we're used to."

For an offense that has gone through three quarterbacks this year and has had a handful of players learning on the fly, a second year together could make a world of difference.

"All I can say is the more guys that we can get back, get in the system [for] year two, the better we're going to be," Cefalo said. "... It's not just the ABCs anymore. We can kind of take a deeper dive, and then you can do more with those kids when they just have a great understanding of what we're doing."

Staff is Confident, But 'You're Never 100 Percent Sure'

Southern Miss defensive coordinator Joe Bolden on the sideline during the Golden Eagles' game against South Alabama. | Josh House

Bolden is young for a college football coach, but he's still been around long enough to know a player's word in November doesn't always hold up in December. He leans on the relationships he's built to get an honest answer, but even that only goes so far.

"I think that relationship gives you the ability to communicate with him and just say, 'Hey, be real with me. Are you planning on staying? Are you planning on going?' And I think there's a lot of gray area," Bolden said. "And the kid may say ... we had a couple of guys last year, 'Hey, we're going to stay,' and then at the last second, money called. So, for those guys, that's a crazy, in some cases, a life-changing amount of money."

Bolden says in most cases, it's not as much money as players think it is when it comes down to it. Still, all of that uncertainty makes planning for the Dec. 2 signing day feel like a bit of a guessing game.

"You feel very confident in some guys, but you're never 100 percent sure. It's kind of a shot in the dark," Bolden said. "... And then when the portal opens, you guys know, it's chaos, and there's six million phone calls, and you're talking to this guy's agent and that guy's mom and this guy's brother."

Bolden is likely facing the most pressure out of all the coaches, too. His defense hasn't been good enough this season, and he owned that Monday, calling college football a results-driven industry and acknowledging his unit hasn't delivered. Finding the right players, and then keeping them, is a big part of how he plans to fix it. The Golden Eagles are banking on continuity, both on the field and on the sidelines, to help take the next step in this rebuild.

Two Guys Worth Building Around

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson runs the ball against South Alabama. | Josh House

Which brings us back to Robinson and Sanders. If Anderson could fill his locker room with players cut from that same cloth, he would.

Redshirt-junior running back Steven Robinson, the 5-foot-9, 208-pound Coffeyville Community College transfer, looked like the real deal in Week 1 and never really looked back. Heading into the finale, he has 958 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 185 carries, highlighted by a three-touchdown night in the homecoming win over Louisiana. Sanders has 65 catches for 960 yards and nine touchdowns, and he's been the guy every Southern Miss quarterback looks for when a play needs to be made.

Both have done it without missing time, too, even on the weeks when their bodies weren't cooperating.

Southern Miss WR Mario Sanders (1) catches a pass and runs against the Auburn defense. | Russ Cloy Photography

"They've not felt great all year. They have fought through a lot of bumps and bruises, but I don't know that they've missed a single practice. They haven't missed a game. When we've called on them, they've just shown up," Anderson said. "Very quiet, hard workers, all about the team, very little about themselves at all ... That's what we're trying to build in this locker room, guys like those two."

Robinson's story is even better when you consider how little attention he got as a recruit.

"Really wasn't recruited. We didn't beat anybody on him. We just liked him for us, and man, every time you turn around, he's been awesome," Anderson said. "Would love to have him back for another year and really see him have just an amazing senior year, and get him on to the next level."

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson breaks loose for a 33-yard touchdown to give the Golden Eagles a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. | Josh House

Cefalo can't remember either player missing a practice all season, and he's not shy about celebrating what they've accomplished, even with the total number of wins not coming the way anybody hoped.

"In a season where consistency's been hard to find, those two have kind of just showed it and kind of [excelled] in their role," Cefalo said. "... Those two kids deserve it, and they've worked hard, and they chose to be here, and they're awesome young men."

They've also become a pretty good recruiting pitch for future Golden Eagles. As Cefalo put it, both Robinson and Sanders showed up after things didn't go the way they wanted somewhere else, put their trust in this coaching staff and the system, and now they're putting together career years. It's one thing to make a good sales pitch for coming to Southern Miss, but it certainly helps the cause to have tangible examples of how players can take their games to the next level here.

Robinson Feels at Home in Hattiesburg

Southern Miss RB Steven Robinson celebrates a touchdown vs. JMU. | Josh House

Robinson can't wait to hit 1,000 yards, and he was quick to give credit where he believes it's due.

"It's a great feeling. I can't wait. It's an unreal feeling, especially where I came from, coming from JUCO in my first year at [FBS]," Robinson said. "So I give all the glory to God, but it's a great feeling."

When asked about his first year at Southern Miss, Robinson says the people around him made all the difference.

"I just like the family-type vibe we already had on a visit when I came here. So the relationship I got with the coaches is a great relationship. It's like a family. It's like I look up to them, they always there for me, wrong or right," Robinson said. "And especially my teammates, too, it's like a great family, brotherhood-type feeling. So I love it here, man."

Steven Robinson had three first-half touchdown runs against Louisiana. | Josh House

When I heard that, I was curious about just how much those relationships might factor into his decision to stay at Southern Miss or to test the transfer portal this offseason. Here's what he had to say.

"It definitely plays a big part, especially all the relationships I got built here," Robinson said. "So definitely."

That's not a commitment on Robinson's part, but it's hard to hear him say that and not feel pretty good about Southern Miss' chances. As Bolden stated, though, you can never be 100 percent sure in today's college athletics climate.

Sanders' Push for One More Year

Southern Miss wide receiver Mario Sanders trots into the endzone for a touchdown against South Alabama. | Josh House

Sanders took the long way to get here. After an All-American season in junior college, he spent two years at Illinois without much playing time.

"It was hard not being able to go out there and show what I could do and get out there on the field and play. But through that time, I just kept my head down, continued to work every day and just believed in myself," Sanders said. "And now I'm here today."

Like Robinson, he felt something different about Southern Miss the first time he set foot on campus.

"When I came here in January for my visit, off rip, it felt like home. Felt like a family," Sanders said. "The guys, we hang out outside of practice ... we even cook together on Sundays, watch NFL games and stuff like that, and just, I feel like little things like that bring us closer on the field also."

The tricky part is that, on paper, Sanders is out of eligibility. Anderson said he'd love to find a way to get him one more year, although he admitted he isn't sure it's in the cards. Cefalo sounded a little more hopeful.

Southern Miss wide receiver Mario Sanders catches his first of multiple touchdowns against Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Josh House

"Obviously, it's out of our hands, but there is a scenario where it could be the case, and we've talked to them about that. And yeah, if we could get him back, we would absolutely love it," Cefalo said. "... So if it's even possible, we're going to do our part to see if that's possible."

Sanders is all for it, too.

"That's definitely something I'm looking into and interested in," Sanders said. "We're working on that right now."

Nobody knows yet how that will shake out. If it does go Southern Miss' way, though, the Golden Eagles would get their leading receiver back for Year 2, and the offense would already be looking pretty dangerous.

Still Work to Do Before a Busy Offseason

Southern Miss wide receivers Mario Sanders (1) and Grant Page (13) celebrate a touchdown during the Golden Eagles' game against South Alabama. | Josh House

Before any of that shakes out, though, there's still one more game to play. Southern Miss wraps up the 2026 season at Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia, where Robinson and Sanders will each get one more crack at 1,000 yards. Robinson needs 42 rushing yards to reach the milestone, and Sanders needs 40 receiving yards.

Then the brunt of the offseason work begins. Anderson laid out the order of things Monday: signing day on Dec. 2, then the retention piece, then the portal. How many holes the Golden Eagles need to fill through the portal will depend a lot on how those first two stages go.

Keeping Robinson would be a big win on its own. Getting Sanders an extra year would just be the icing on the cake. Bringing back both would give Southern Miss two proven, high-character playmakers to build around while giving the fan base a whole lot more reason for optimism heading into 2027.

Kickoff at Old Dominion is set for 12 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more Southern Miss football coverage throughout the offseason.