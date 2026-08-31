HATTIESBURG, Miss. – After months of questions, competition, roster changes, and trying to figure out exactly what this new-look Southern Miss football team will become, game week has finally arrived in the Hub City. The Blake Anderson era officially begins Saturday afternoon when Southern Miss welcomes Alcorn State to The Rock for the 2026 season opener at 4:00 pm. CT. And while there are still some pretty big questions left to answer before kickoff Saturday, Anderson made one thing clear on Monday: Southern Miss better be ready to play.

Unlike most season openers, the Golden Eagles already have fresh film on their opponent. Alcorn State opened its season this past weekend with a Week 0 game and dominated Miles College from start to finish, giving Anderson and his staff an opportunity to see exactly what the Braves will bring to The Rock on Saturday.

The Rock awaits this Saturday's season opener against Alcorn State. | Josh Hous

“They did what they were supposed to do,” Coach Blake Anderson said. “It wasn’t close at any point. When you play an opponent like they played, that’s what you want to see. You want to see your team dominate, and they really did in every phase.” Coach Blake Anderson

Coach A isn’t interested in his team looking at the name on the other sideline or assuming Saturday will be an easy way to begin the season. He has already delivered that message to the locker room. “I told our guys very clearly, this is a team that is more than capable of beating you, beating you here at home,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to be ready and respect the opponent.” So far, Coach A believes his team has done exactly that, saying practices over the weekend were “really, really good.”

Now comes the part everyone has been waiting for. Who will take the first snap at quarterback? Drum roll, please.... Well, we still don’t know. When Anderson was asked Monday if he was finally ready to announce his starting quarterback, his answer was pretty simple. “No, I’m not,” Anderson said. “You’re welcome to ask.”

Southern Miss Qaurterback Ethan Hampton | Josh House

The quarterback battle has been one of the biggest stories surrounding Southern Miss throughout fall camp, but the injury to Ethan Hampton complicated a race that Anderson has repeatedly described as extremely close. Coach Anderson revealed Monday just how close Hampton may have been to taking control of the job before suffering the injury to his throwing hand. “At the time that he got hurt, he was kind of moving in a direction to potentially be the guy,” Anderson said. “Had he had the right kind of scrimmage, could have been the guy.”

The good news for Hampton and Southern Miss is that he is finally getting closer to being himself again. Coach A said Hampton participated in roughly 70 percent of Sunday’s practice, his most extensive work since the injury, and called it his “best day by far.” The injury also turned out to be more significant than initially expected. There was no structural damage, but the bone bruise was severe enough to keep Hampton out much longer than the coaching staff anticipated. “I would not say he was 100% yesterday, but clearly at a point where he could practice, get a lot of reps, and not take any steps back,” Anderson said.

That leaves Anderson and his staff with a difficult decision only days before kickoff. And he doesn’t want to make one just for the sake of making one. “We just want to make sure we make the right decision moving forward because we don’t want to be going back and forth,” Anderson said.

At some point, however, a decision has to be made. “The season’s not going to slow down and wait on us,” Anderson said. “We’re kind of getting to that point where we’ve got to make some tough decisions.” But maybe the biggest question surrounding Southern Miss entering Saturday isn’t simply who plays quarterback. Maybe it’s figuring out exactly what this football team is.

Southern Miss Football DB's working through drills during Fall Camp. | Josh House

Southern Miss entered the offseason with more than 70 newcomers and very little returning production. Anderson and his staff have spent the last several months taking players from different programs, states, and backgrounds and trying to turn them into one football team. Saturday will be the first time we actually get to see what that team looks like when the scoreboard turns on, and the snaps finally count. Anderson knows that too.

“For us, this game is really so much about figuring out who the heck we are at this point,” Coach Blake Anderson

That may have been the most important thing Anderson said all afternoon. He has spent the offseason installing his offense, building the defense, and evaluating personnel. But now that the season is here, Anderson isn’t interested in running something simply because it worked somewhere else or because it’s what a coach prefers schematically. He wants to find out what this Southern Miss team does well. “I don’t care what X’s and O’s we like or what we’ve liked in the past,” Anderson said. “What is this football team best at?” There are already some clues offensively.

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson (14) is making a strong case to be the team's starter for Week 1. | Josh House

Southern Miss has the ability to use multiple tight ends while still spreading the field, and Anderson believes the depth in that room could create some unique opportunities. The offense has also evolved from what Anderson ran during his first stint at Southern Miss. The RPO game is heavier, the spacing is wider and the choice-route passing game has become much more extensive. But don’t mistake any of that for Coach Anderson abandoning the running game.

“As much as I want to sling it - I love it, and Cef does too - it starts with being able to run the ball effectively,” Anderson said. Coach Blake Anderson

The Golden Eagles appear to have some depth to work with up front as well. Outside of the season-ending knee injury suffered by Jahmir Davis (OL, Sophomore), Anderson said the offensive line is healthy entering game week. That includes Larry Edwards and Toby Mealer, both of whom missed time during camp. Anderson said Southern Miss could potentially rotate seven or eight offensive linemen to keep players fresh rather than asking the same five guys to play 75 or 80 snaps.

Southern Miss defensive lineman Jameer Lewis in action in the Golden Eagles' game against South Alabama on Nov. 22, 2026. | Russ Cloy

There is also some positive news surrounding three veterans whose eligibility has been a major storyline over the last few weeks. When Anderson was asked whether he expects offensive lineman Greg Nunnery, Aloali'i Maui, and defensive lineman Jameer Lewis to play against Alcorn State, there wasn’t much hesitation. “Oh, absolutely,” Anderson said. “As of now, they are eligible to play based off the legal steps they took,” Anderson added. Not only does Anderson expect the three to be available, he expects them to matter. “All three are going to play significant snaps for us if they can stay healthy,” Anderson said.

Alcorn State's Jaylon Tolbert (11) throws a pass during the Southern Heritage Classic between Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southern Miss will also have to deal with an Alcorn State quarterback capable of creating problems with both his arm and legs. Anderson said the Golden Eagles cannot completely change what they do defensively to account for one player, but they will have to know where he is, remain assignment-sound and, most importantly, tackle when they get an opportunity. “If you give the guy space, you’re asking to get hurt,” Anderson said.

One missed assignment, or one missed tackle, could turn into an explosive play quickly. “We’re going to stay within the framework of what we do,” Anderson said. “But we are fully aware how good an athlete he is.” And now, after an entire offseason of talking about what Southern Miss could be, we are only days away from finally finding out.

Southern Miss and Alcorn State kick off Saturday, Sept. 5, at 4:00 p.m. CT at The Rock. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.