USM's Grayden Harris 'Grateful' for Making USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Roster

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – As USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp came to an end on Saturday night, the Fourth of July fireworks continued into Sunday for Southern Miss ace Grayden Harris, as he was officially named to the 2026 USA Baseball CNT 28-man roster.

Harris entered USA Baseball training camp coming off a great sophomore campaign with the Golden Eagles, as he helped the program capture its nation-leading 10th consecutive 40-win season and third Sun Belt Conference tournament championship in four years. Harris carried that momentum to Cary, North Carolina, and now he'll be competing with the USA Baseball CNT in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship at Taichung City Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung City, Taiwan, from July 11-15.

Harris "Very Grateful" to Represent His Country

Grayden Harris poses at his USA Baseball CNT Training Camp photoshoot while flashing the Southern Miss logo on his glove. | USA Baseball CNT

"USA Baseball is a huge accomplishment in this chapter of my life, and I am very grateful for this opportunity," Harris tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "It’s going to be an awesome experience to play for my country and play for the troops who have fought for my life!"

The World Collegiate Baseball Championship will begin on Thursday, July 11. The tournament will feature five days of games, including three days of pool play, the semifinals, and medal games. In pool play, the USA will face Korea on July 11 at 11:30 p.m. CT, Chinese Taipei on July 12 at 5:30 a.m. CT, and Japan on July 13 at 11:30 p.m.

Harris' Showcases Elite Talent at USA Baseball CNT Training Camp

Southern Miss pitcher Grayden Harris on the mound at USA Baseball CNT Training Camp. | USA Baseball CNT

Through two training camp appearances, Harris pitched five innings, giving up just four hits, no runs, no walks, and registering eight strikeouts and two pickoffs.

Southern Miss baseball fans know all too well just how dominant Harris can be on the mound, as he posted an 8-1 record and 4.02 ERA during the 2026 season with 107 strikeouts to just 19 walks in 87.1 innings of work. His 5.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranked 21st in the nation.

Harris was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year and received Sun Belt and ABCA All-South Region first-team honors. Harris was also one of the five finalists for the Ferriss Trophy, which is awarded to the top collegiate baseball player in Mississippi.

Great Honor for All Three Golden Eagle Starting Pitchers

Grayden Harris (left), Camden Sunstrom (middle) and Camden Clark (right) hold up a Southern Miss banner while wearing their USA Baseball uniforms in Cary, North Carolina. | Mandi Harris

Although Harris is the only Golden Eagle moving on to the 2026 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team roster, it should be noted just how great an honor it was for three Southern Miss teammates to compete alongside each other at USA Baseball training camp. The fact that Southern Miss had all three of its weekend starters get invited to training camp tells you just how talented this trio is.

"It was awesome to play with my boys again on this big of a stage," Harris tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "I know how hard we work to try to perfect our craft, and it was a great honor for us to be selected to showcase our hard work."

Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for coverage of Harris in the World Collegiate Baseball Championship, which begins for the USA at 11:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 11.