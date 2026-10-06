'We Couldn't Have Done Any Better': Ostrander Praises Southern Miss' New JUCO Arms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Christian Ostrander's enthusiasm for the Golden Eagles' 2027 pitching staff was hard to miss Thursday. During a one-on-one interview with Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI, the former Southern Miss pitching coach turned head coach almost sounded like a kid in a candy shop when the conversation turned to newcomers Drew Harrison and Luke Williams.

There has been plenty to like about the Golden Eagles' offseason, from the returning talent to the incredibly talented incoming freshmen and experienced transfer portal additions. But Harrison, a junior from Pearl River Community College, and Williams, a sophomore from East Central Community College, drew an especially strong endorsement from Ostrander. In his eyes, Southern Miss brought in the two best junior college pitchers in Mississippi, with each offering something a little different for the 2027 staff.

Drew Harrison Brings Championship Experience and Starter Potential

Drew Harrison on the mound for PRCC. | PRCC Athletics

Southern Miss has built a productive recruiting pipeline at Pearl River, and Harrison gives the Golden Eagles another opportunity to benefit from it. He joins a pitching staff that already includes fellow former Wildcat Camden Clark, continuting a connection that has become familiar to fans of both programs.

Harrison comes to Hattiesburg after helping Pearl River win the 2026 NJCAA Division II national championship. He finished his sophomore season 11-1 with a 3.53 ERA, striking out 96 batters across nearly 82 innings and throwing two complete games. His 11 victories tied for the second-most in a season in program history, and he earned first-team All-MACCC honors and a spot on the NJCAA World Series All-Tournament team.

That is a strong resume for a pitcher making the jump to Division I. For Ostrander, though, Harrison's appeal extends beyond what shows up in a box score. His preparation and daily habits have made an early impression, too.

Southern Miss Head Coach Christian Ostrander | Josh House

"I think we got the two best junior college pitchers in the state. I really do. In a really good league," Ostrander told Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "Drew's got starter written all over him. That ability, there's not a doubt in my mind that he can do that. Which, if he can do that, he can also do so many other things. But, yeah, man, just a student of the game, a hard worker, very diligent. Very diligent in the way he goes about it. How he takes care of his body, how he eats. Just everything. It's like, 'Wow, I'm jealous of that guy. I wish I had that kind of discipline.'"

Harrison has already shown he can take on responsibility over a full season, taking on a substantial workload on a championship team, and Ostrander already sees the habits needed to keep developing as the competition gets tougher.

The next step is translating those qualities to Southern Miss. His quality mix of pitches and willingness to work in the strike zone give Ostrander reason to believe the transition could be a seamless one.

Pete Taylor Park was rocking on Friday night's season opener between Southern Miss and UC Santa Barbara. | Clark Webster

"It looks good. He's a strike thrower," Ostrander said of Harrison's pitching arsenal. "He's going to be 90, 93, 94. He's going to fill the zone up. He can spin the baseball. He's got a great changeup. Pretty good combo. When you've got some stuff with high strikes, that's a good fit. He looks really good right now."

A fastball in that range, paired with a breaking ball and changeup, gives Harrison multiple ways to attack a lineup. The emphasis on strikes matters just as much as the velocity. For someone being evaluated as a potential starter, getting ahead in the count and having options beyond the fastball can help him work deeper into games.

Harrison's exact role is still taking shape, but Ostrander's comments suggest he'll have plenty of opportunities to show what he can do on the mound this season, no matter what the role is.

Luke Williams has Sights Set on Closer Role

Luke Williams bringing the heat for ECCC. | ECCC Athletics

Williams arrives at Southern Miss after just one season at East Central. The Golden Eagles got their foot in the door early in the process before his recruitment really took off, and Ostrander had a personal connection that helped get the ball rolling.

"And then Luke... man, that was interesting," Ostrander said. "Another freshman, kind of like a Cam Clark deal. And thank God I coached his uncle in junior college years ago. And relationships matter, right? I think how that one transpired, we're very thankful that we got him. I'm not going to say 'lucky,' but I think we got in there early, and I think kind of started that, and that helped because he started to get real famous quick."

Williams enters his sophomore season at Southern Miss after giving East Central plenty to like in his first year of college baseball. He helped East Central reach the NJCAA Division II World Series, going 4-1 with two saves and a 3.49 ERA in 19 appearances, including five starts. He struck out 90 batters to just 32 walks over nearly 57 innings pitched, averaging 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Southern Miss head coach Christian Ostrander looks on from the dugout during the 2026 season. | Josh House

Although the most excitement is due to his work on the mound, Williams also contributed at the plate for East Central, batting .313 with two doubles, one home run and eight RBIs in 32 at-bats.

"Luke is a competitor to the Nth degree. He reminds me of Landon Harper. He reminds me of Landen Payne all mixed in one. Demeanor, the way he wants to attack the hitter. He was 95 to 97 the other day in the scrimmage with a really good fastball, and can spin the ball and throw a changeup. He throws strikes."

In short, Williams essentially has the whole package with a fastball that reaches the upper 90s, secondary pitches to go with it, and being a high-level competitor who challenges hitters. That description fits the closer job he hopes to earn.

A look at the beautiful sunset at Pete Taylor Park from the 16oz Lounge. | Clark Webster

"He wants to be a closer," Ostrander said. "It was documented in the communication, and that's what he wants. That's what he wants to be, and I'm like, 'Good. That's what I want you to be.' So that's what he's chasing, and he's got plenty of stuff to do it. I think the addition of those two guys who are Mississippi kids... Man, I think we couldn't have done any better."

Williams' closer potential, paired with Harrison's starter potential, gives Southern Miss two highly talented newcomers who could help at different stages of a game. One offers experience carrying innings, while the other is eager to handle the final outs. As the pitching staff comes together, led by returning weekend starters Grayden Harris, Camden Clark and Camden Sunstrom, Ostrander will have many options to work with in 2027.