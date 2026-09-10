'We Got a Shot': Marchant Kenney Sees Familiar Southern Miss Edge Ahead of Auburn Road Test
Southern Miss couldn't have asked for a much better start to the Blake Anderson era, and one former Golden Eagle who knows a thing or two about "Nasty Bunch" football liked much of what he saw.
Former Southern Miss star linebacker and Southern Miss Athletics Hall of Famer Marchant Kenney joined the latest episode of Nasty Bunch & Beyond to break down the Golden Eagles' 49-3 season-opening win over Alcorn State, what stood out to him in Anderson's debut, and much more. We also turned the page to this coming Saturday's significantly tougher challenge at Auburn and discussed what Southern Miss must do to give itself a legitimate chance to pull off an upset at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
And by the way, it didn't take much convincing to get Kenney to join a podcast that pays homage to those Nasty Bunch days he was very much a part of.
"I put work away [for this]," Kenney said early in the conversation. "I'm nasty to the core, brother!"
There was plenty for Kenney to like on Saturday, as he came away particularly impressed by Southern Miss' conditioning, calling it the best-conditioned Golden Eagles team he has seen "in a long time." That observation led to one of the more entertaining portions of the episode, as the conversation shifted to strength-and-conditioning coach Matt Shadeed.
"It's like if Red Bull was a person, man," Kenney said of his first impression of Shadeed. "This guy's awesome. It makes me want to run through a wall right now."
Kenney also had plenty to say about Southern Miss' physical offensive line, Kobi Albert's three-interception debut and a linebacker room that naturally caught the former Golden Eagle's attention.
Our conversation eventually shifted toward something Kenney believes has been missing around Southern Miss football for a while: the expectation of going into difficult environments knowing you can win.
That brings us to Auburn.
Kenney recalled the "Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime" mentality that defined Southern Miss football during some of its best years and explained why Anderson's approach to Saturday's road game on The Plains has him fired up. He also broke down several areas that could give the Golden Eagles an opportunity to win, including offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo's play calling and quarterback Ethan Hampton's previous experience winning in a hostile environment as an underdog.
None of that means Kenney is predicting Southern Miss will walk into Auburn and win. But he's certainly not dismissing the possibility.
"We got a shot," Kenney said. That kind of confidence is key if Southern Miss is going to pull off an upset. Talent and depth matter a great deal, but having an unbreakable confidence is half the battle.
You can listen to the entire episode below. Be sure to subscribe to Nasty Bunch & Beyond on all major podcast platforms so you never miss an episode. Also, stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more football coverage live from Auburn this weekend.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dalton Trigg is the Publisher and Managing Editor and Publisher of Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI and hosts the Nasty Bunch & Beyond podcast. Trigg graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Business and Economic Development with a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship in 2016. Trigg entered the sports journalism industry in 2017, covering the Dallas Mavericks for 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2019, where he continued to cover the Mavs until 2024. He also hosts the Mavs Step Back podcast, which was started in 2019. Trigg has been married to his high school / college sweetheart, Amy, who also graduated from Southern Miss, for nearly 10 years now. Outside of busy work lives, they enjoy traveling together, cheering on their Eags and Mavs, and spending valuable time with family, including their beloved eight-year-old rescue dog, Chance. You can find Trigg on all social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter): @dalton_trigg.Follow dalton_trigg