HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Thursday night didn't end the way Southern Miss wanted, but it might have been the best look yet at the receiver the Golden Eagles thought they were getting in Kaden Saunders.

The redshirt-junior wide receiver caught six passes for 122 yards in a 54-23 loss to the Dukes, his second 100-yard game of the season. It came in John White's first career start, and it came on a night when not much else went right for the Golden Eagles after halftime.

Southern Miss quarterback John White (12) celebrates with receiver Kaden Saunders (7) following a quarterback keeper for a touchdown during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

On Monday, offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo brought up Saunders on his own when asked how this team handles adversity.

"Take a kid like Kaden Saunders, who [was] an incredibly highly recruited kid out of high school and battled injuries, and his career was not going the way he probably dreamed and envisioned it," Cefalo said. "But then you just see him go out there, and he's competing at such a high level, and you can really see him start to enjoy playing football [again]."

From Penn State Setbacks to a Fresh Start

Apr 15, 2023; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Kaden Saunders (7) makes a catch during the fourth quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The Blue team defeated the White team 10-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Columbus, Ohio, native was rated the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN and signed with Penn State. He caught eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown over his first two seasons there before injuries wiped out most of 2024 and 2025. By the time he committed to Southern Miss on Jan. 6, he hadn't recorded a stat since 2023.

Even after he arrived, Cefalo said Saunders was still working to feel confident in his body again while learning a new offense. The veteran wide receiver appears to be coming into his own as this season winds down, which could set the table for a big 2027.

Southern Miss wide receiver Kaden Saunders looks on during the first week of fall camp practice. | Josh House

Through seven games, Saunders has 22 catches for 333 yards, an average of 15.1 yards per catch. Most of that has come from seven catches for 138 yards at Troy on Oct. 6 and Thursday's 122-yard effort against JMU.

"He's very talented, he's very competitive, and now he's kind of just putting some things together," Cefalo said. "... It's like [he's saying], 'I got to make this work. I got to get back to enjoying it and having fun.'"

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Worth Keeping Around

Southern Miss junior wide receiver Kaden Saunders (7) hauls in a pass over James Madison sophomore cornerback DJ Kelly (6) during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against the Dukes at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

Saunders' path to Southern Miss ties into a theme that came up throughout Monday's press conferences. Southern Miss wants its good players to stay and build something special going into next year. Anderson said the program has "a chance to bring back a bunch of guys if they'll stay," and White said he has already started making that pitch to his teammates.

"I'm talking with the young guys now and the guys that have one, two, three years left to see it through, to really look at the big picture of things and what we're building here, and really think about staying here and running it back next year," White said.

Southern Miss WR Kaden Saunders (7) returns a punt in the Golden Eagles' win at ULM. | Josh House

White didn't name names, but Cefalo noted that Saunders has "only got a couple of years left of college football." A receiver who's finally healthy, finally comfortable and just went for 122 yards in White's first start would seem like an obvious fit for that conversation.

If the Golden Eagles can find a way to retain key receivers in Saunders and Mario Sanders, who may end up having another year of eligibility, as well as running backs Steven Robinson and Jamarice Wilder, the offense would be taking a great leap forward next year.

Still Writing the Comeback

Mario Sanders (1), MJ Brown (3), and Kanden Saunders (7) during fall camp. | Josh House

For now, the big focus is on Saturday's trip to Louisiana Tech, where Southern Miss needs a win to keep its bowl hopes alive. The Golden Eagles must win their next three for that dream to become a reality.

If Saunders can put together another 100+ yard performance, and if Southern Miss' run game can bounce back, it would go a long way toward giving the offense a real chance to pull off the upset. It would also be another step in the right direction for a former highly-touted receiver looking to rebuild his stock.

Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech kick off at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Joe Aillet Stadium on ESPN+. Stay tuned to Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI for more coverage of the Golden Eagles.