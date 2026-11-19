The St. John’s Red Storm and Syracuse Orange renewed their old-school Big East rivalry in a recent matchup at Madison Square Garden.

It was an electric atmosphere at The World’s Most Famous Arena. St. John’s came away with an impressive 79-62 victory, overcoming a three-point deficit at halftime with a dominant defensive performance in the second half.

This was the first time the two teams faced off since Nov. 22, 2022, in a neutral-site game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Red Storm won that game 76-69 in overtime in what was the first matchup between the teams since the 2016-17 campaign.

Syracuse left the Big East following the 2012-13 season, but the rivalry continued for four more seasons before a six-year break. While the latest chapter was exciting for fans, it may not continue in the coming years, especially if it would require St. John’s to travel upstate to play at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Rick Pitino addresses possible future Syracuse matchups

Nov 18, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino yells out instructions in the first half against the Siena Saints at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino explained during his post-game press conference, making that trip isn’t going to be feasible for St. John’s in the coming years.

“We don't have the flexibility because of these tournaments. The Las Vegas tournament, and we're supposed to play Kentucky next year. It's not the dome. I mean, it's my home for two years, so it's not that we don't want to play there. Certainly, it's just that we have so many commitments right now that I'm not against it, certainly, but I'm also not Peter Pan. I'm not going to live forever,” Pitino said to St. John’s Red Storm On SI.

The Red Storm are playing in the Players Era Festival this season for the second straight year, and have plans to be there again in 2027. As Pitino mentioned, there are also talks in place to set up a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats, which would be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2027 and St. John’s would travel to Lexington for a return trip in the 2028-29 season.

Pretty strong sound from Coach McNamara reacting to hearing that coach Pitino does not want to come to the Dome, but then expressing the importance of continuing to play this matchup, and matchups against the best of the best moving forward in the non conference slate.



Take a… pic.twitter.com/NWjhFw91EW — Augie Walters (@augiewalters13) November 16, 2026

Later this year, on Dec. 5, the Red Storm are hosting the Arizona Wildcats at Madison Square Garden in a big-time matchup. Next year, St. John’s will be heading on the road to Tucson, Arizona, to face the Wildcats.

Upon hearing about what Pitino said, Gerry McNamara, the Orange men’s basketball head coach, had a strong response. He knows how important a matchup this is for his program, getting to play at Madison Square Garden, and challenging his team in the non-conference slate.

It would be great to see Syracuse and the Red Storm get into a series again, playing at both venues. However, it isn’t something St. John’s can currently fit into its non-conference schedule with all the other schedule commitments the program has.