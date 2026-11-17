The St. John’s Red Storm renewed their rivalry with long-time Big East foe, the Syracuse Orange, on Sunday night in MSG. It was a bit of a tale of two halves, but St. John’s ultimately got the job done.

Quick starts have been a calling card for the Red Storm in the early part of the season, but on Sunday, they faced a little bit of adversity against Syracuse. The Orange were up to the challenge early on, and they performed well in the first 20 minutes of play.

However, it was the Red Storm who were able to lean on their defense in the second half and came away with what ended up being a convincing win. Now, as the team gets ready for one more game at home before the Players Era, there was a significant takeaway from this game.

Rotation Needs Work

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) looks to drive past Syracuse Orange guard Kiyan Anthony (7) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it was good to see that the Red Storm were able to secure the victory against Syracuse, it was a game in which they relied heavily on their starters. Starting point guard Quinn Ellis played nearly the entire game at 38:29.

Furthermore, Pitino asked a lot of both Keyshawn Hall and Tounde Yessoufou, who were at 37:11 and 38:12, respectively. Credit to all three of these players, as they really showed no signs of slowing down in this one.

Based on how the team performed in the second half, they all arguably got better as the minutes added up. However, the Red Storm are a team that is going to be playing a pressing system, and that means that the minutes for these guys are hard ones.

Since it is just four games into the season, their legs should be fresh. However, they have the Players Era tournament coming up and conference play will be right around the corner as well.

With Syracuse being very game in this one, Pitino wanted to stay with his starters for most of the game, and only Lefteris Liotopoulous was over 10 minutes off the bench.

This is certainly going to be something that Pitino has to figure out, especially to give Ellis a breather. There has been some uncertainty about what the backup point guard spot would look like, and on Sunday night, there was none.

Rick Pitino on the backup PG situation and getting Ellis some rest:



“I've got to somehow get a backup point. I've got to some. I got to give him a little bit of a rest.” #SJUBB — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) November 16, 2026

While it was a great second half by the Red Storm, it is still early in the season, and there is work to do in terms of figuring out what the rotation is going to look like.