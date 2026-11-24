The St. John’s Red Storm are getting set for the start of the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas during Feast Week, and with five games in the books for the team, they have to be pleased with how well they have done.

Coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance and two straight Big East Titles, the St. John’s Red Storm have been able to turn things around as a program. Bringing in Rick Pitino has changed the culture of the team, and this is now a perennial contender not only in the Big East, but the country as a whole.

While it is still early, there are some major positives for the team so far. St. John’s is a perfect 5-0, and while the competition hasn’t been great, they are going to be seeing some good teams in Las Vegas coming up.

Team Grade Through Five Games: A

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a perfect 5-0 record and some impressive performances along the way, the Red Storm have played really well so far this season. This was expected to be one of the best teams in the country, and they are looking the part on both ends of the court.

Defensively, the press that the Red Storm are able to implement with their talented guards and wings is going to be a major challenge for any team in the country. Quinn Ellis and Ian Jackson provide a ton of length in the backcourt and are going to cause a lot of problems throughout the season.

The Red Storm being able to press well helps create turnovers and also gets the pace in their favor. St. John’s wants to play fast, and that is when they are at their best.

On offense, it is no secret the talent that this team has. Ellis is one of the best point guards in the country and is a true floor general. He will have a real chance to lead the nation in assists, especially considering the scorers around him.

The trio of Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou, and Keyshawn Hall are all averaging over 15 points per game, and that is something that is unlikely to change for the rest of this year.

While there are a ton of positives for the team, they do still have some things to figure out. The backup point guard spot is a major question mark, and whether or not they will have enough size to compete with some of the bigger teams in the country is yet to be determined.

However, through five games, the team has to be pleased with what they have been able to do, and they deserve the high grade.