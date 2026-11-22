The St. John’s Red Storm are off to a perfect 5-0 start to the season, and they will be heading West for the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas. Competition is going to pick up a bit for St. John’s in this tournament, and it will be a good early test for the program.

So far, while the Red Storm haven’t played the best of opponents, they have dominated who has been put in front of them. St. John’s has been able to go over 100 points twice already this season, and some of their defensive performances have been impressive as well.

Coming into the year, this was a group that had one of the most talented rosters in the country. So far, that appears to be the case, and on the offensive end, this looks like the best group of the Rick Pitino era with the Red Storm.

Players like Ian Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou, and Keyshawn Hall are all capable of scoring 20 points a night, and the Red Storm are going to be a handful for opponents defensively.

Furthermore, while those three might be the main offensive weapons, they have one of the best point guards in the nation. With five games in the books for the Red Storm, here is one major bright spot for the team so far.

Quinn Ellis Has Been a Major Bright Spot

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming over from playing in Europe, Ellis is a veteran on the court and has shown no signs of missing a beat coming over to the States. There was a lot of talk about the type of player that he was going to be for St. John’s, and he has blown away expectations so far.

Ellis is a true floor general and a bit of a throwback at the point guard position. He is certainly a pass-first player, and with all of the offensive talent around him, that is needed.

So far this season, he is averaging 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. In the uptempo game that the Red Storm are playing, Ellis is the key catalyst for them.

Furthermore, with the pressing defense that St. John’s plays, Ellis' length has been key in getting that going for the team. While it might only be five games, Ellis has been a major bright spot, and what he is going to be able to do for the rest of the year will be fun to watch.