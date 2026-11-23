The St. John’s Red Storm are five games into the season, and the team should be pleased with how they have done so far. This is a program that is a perfect 5-0 with some impressive victories already. As expected with the team doing well, some of their players on an individual level have really stepped up.

Coming into the year, expectations were high for the Red Storm. This is a group that was able to have a really strong offseason, and they have one of the more talented rosters in the country.

With some eligibility news going their way, the team has the type of talent that can make it to the Final Four. Furthermore, with one of the best backcourts in the country, they will cause a lot of problems for opponents.

One of the members of the backcourt that is thriving is Ian Jackson. With a clear role and position this year, he is taking a major step forward.

Jackson Thriving as Shooting Guard

Nov 18, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) goes up for a dunk in the first half against the Siena Saints at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After coming over to the Red Storm following a pretty decent freshman year with the North Carolina Tar Heels, expectations were high last year for the talented guard.

However, St. John’s had a problem at point guard and asked Jackson to bring the ball up and run the offense quite a bit. As a natural shooting guard and wing player, this was not a role that he performed well in.

There was a lot of debate about whether or not he would come back following the down season, but the Bronx native stayed with the program, and it is paying off.

With Quinn Ellis coming over from Europe, Jackson has been able to move back to his natural position as a shooting guard, and he is thriving. So far through five games, he is second on the team in points per game, averaging 17.0.

As one of the better three-point shooters on the team as well, he is shooting the ball well from beyond the arc at 43%.

Overall, the Red Storm are playing with a ton of pace this year, and Jackson is a really fun player to watch playing in transition. Even though he is a good shooter, he is one of the best players in the country at finishing around the rim when he is going downhill.

Even though it isn’t a huge sample size, it is clear that Jackson is going to have a really nice year for the Red Storm.