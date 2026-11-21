The St. John’s Red Storm haven’t been challenged much yet during the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season, but they have handled their business on the hardwood each time they have taken the court.

They are 5-0 on the season, with all five victories coming by at least 15 points. St. John’s has scored at least 78 points in all five contests, and twice, the Red Storm have surpassed the century mark, scoring at least 100 points. That includes a 119-72 drubbing in their last game against the Siena Saints, which set the record for points scored in the Rick Pitino Era.

Offense is not going to be a problem for this team, with several players who can operate as go-to scorers. What will determine the team’s ceiling is its defense, which Pitino is going to work hard to improve as the season goes along.

There is plenty of work remaining to do, but St. John’s has shown plenty of promise, which is why they are on the short list of national championship contenders put together by CJ Moore of The Athletic (subscription required).

St. John's roster has incredible upside

Nov 8, 2026; New York, New York, USA; The St. John's Red Storm bench celebrates in the second half against the Iona Gaels at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He recently shared his updated power rankings in men’s college basketball. Through nearly three weeks of action, he has identified 11 teams that make up the top 11 of his rankings and have a legitimate pathway to the national title.

Coming in at No. 11 on that list is the Red Storm, who have moved up from No. 14 in the previous edition of the rankings. That puts them only three spots behind their biggest competition in the Big East, the UConn Huskies, who dropped to No. 8 from No. 3 after being defeated by the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson.

Those matchups are going to be must-see television during the Big East schedule. They will face off twice: Friday, Jan. 29 at Madison Square Garden and Tuesday, March 2 in Storrs.

That will be a star-studded affair with a lot of talent on both rosters. By the time Big East play rolls around, Pitino will certainly be hoping to have his rotation settled. Right now, he is relying on his starting five of Quinn Ellis, Ian Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou, Keyshawn Hall and Ruben Prey to handle a heavy workload.

Finding a backup point guard option to give Ellis some rest is important, but the entire bench unit, in general, needs players to emerge. Lefteris Liotopoulos has scored in double figures in three out of five games and looks like a rotation fixture in Year 3 with the program.

An X-factor for St. John’s is Babacar Sane. While he is still awaiting full clearance for eligibility, he has as much upside as anyone on the roster, but has a lot of development to do in his game still.