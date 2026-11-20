The St. John’s Red Storm are through five games of the season and are a perfect 5-0 so far. Even though the competition that they have faced hasn’t been the strongest, the team has handled their business.

Following a blowout win over Siena, the Red Storm are now going to be preparing for the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas next week. Competition is certainly going to be tougher in this tournament, and this will be a good early-season test for St. John’s.

While the team is a perfect 5-0, they do still have some question marks. What the rotation is and who the key bench pieces are going to be is still a work in progress for the program. However, they have seen one player in Lefteris Liotopoulos performing well.

Lefty Emerging as Key Rotation Piece

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Lefteris Liotopoulos (31) takes a three point shot past Syracuse Orange guard Garwey Dual (3) in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With it being just five games into the season, the rotation and lineups for the Red Storm are still very much a work in progress. While the starting five appears to be set going forward, who comes off the bench and what the roles are going to be is interesting.

Of their five games, the Red Storm have really only been challenged by Syracuse in one of them. Even in that game, the team was able to pull away in the second half.

St. John’s leaned heavily on their starters in that one, and it caused a bit of a concern about what the depth is going to look like for the team. Rick Pitino still has a lot of new pieces, and seeing it all come together and finding out who he trusts will take time.

One player who has his role secured off the bench is Liotopoulos. This is his third year with the program now, and he has seen his role expanded from last season quite a bit. So far, he is averaging 17.0 minutes per game, which is up 10 minutes per game compared to last year.

With the role expanding, so has his production. He is currently averaging 10.8 points while shooting 48.4% from the field and 47.4% from downtown. The numbers have been very strong so far, and he is proving to be one of the best shooters on the team.

In their most recent win, it was the best game of the year and arguably the career of Liotopoulos, as he totaled 21 points in the win.

As of now, he appears to be the sixth man of the team and is the first guard that is coming off the bench for Pitino. With how well he has played early on, that is something that is going to remain.