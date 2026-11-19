The St. John’s Red Storm were able to cruise to their fifth win of the season on Wednesday night against Siena, and it ended up being their best offensive game of the season.

Coming into Wednesday, the expectation was going to be that St. John’s was going to be able to put up a lot of points. Earlier in the season against Iona, the Red Storm were able to get over the 100-point mark, and that was a number they were able to reach with plenty of time to go.

This is a Red Storm team that has a ton of offensive talent, and with the quick pace in which the game was being played, both teams were getting up and down the court quickly.

For St. John’s, the 119 points were the most that the team has scored in the Rick Pitino Era, and also tied the third-most points in a game in program history.

St. John’s Sets Scoring Record for the Pitino Era

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) drives to the basket in the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since taking over as the coach of the Red Storm, there have been a lot of wins under Rick Pitino. With two Big East Titles in a row and two trips to the NCAA Tournament, the head coach has changed the culture of the school.

On Wednesday night, it was an offensive barrage for St. John’s. The team was able to score 119 points on their way to a win, and that is a new record of points scored during the Pitino Era.

The head coach has not been shy about stating how good this team can be on the offensive end of the court, and with the pace being fast as expected on Wednesday, they did not disappoint.

On their way to the win, the Red Storm took 43 three-pointers and hit 15 of them. Good production from behind the arc is key, and even when they missed, they were active on the offensive glass.

In the victory, six players were in double figures for the team, with three of them being at least 20 points.

Even though the starters didn’t have to play a ton of minutes, it was Ian Jackson who led the way for the Red Storm with 22 points. The talented guard is off to a great start to the season, and Quinn Ellis taking over point guard duties has been huge.

Now, it will be the Players Era 16 coming up in Las Vegas for St. John’s. They will be kicking things off on Tuesday night against the Oregon Ducks.