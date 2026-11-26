The St. John’s Red Storm are a perfect 6-0 so far this year, and with the Players Era 16 starting in Las Vegas, they got off to a nice start in the tournament.

Even though the competition coming into Vegas hasn’t been the best so far for the Red Storm, they were able to handle their business against the Oregon Ducks on Tuesday.

In the win, the team saw center Ruben Prey have his best game of the young season. Good play from Prey is going to be key at the position, and it was really encouraging to see how he performed against the Ducks.

Furthermore, Quinn Ellis continued his excellent play, and he was nearly able to record a triple-double in the win. It feels like it will be just a matter of time before the talented guard is able to get one, and he was certainly close on Tuesday.

Now, the team will be playing their second game of the Players Era 16 against the Louisville Cardinals. This game will have a little extra meaning for Rick Pitino, and here is one bold prediction for the matchup.

One Bold Prediction: St. John’s Wins by Double Figures

Nov 18, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino yells out instructions in the first half against the Siena Saints at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is without a doubt a lot of talk about this being Pitino against Louisville, and that could create a little bit of extra excitement. While he is seemingly just treating it as another game and the past is in the past, perhaps there will be a little extra motivation to win this one.

The Cardinals are coming off an impressive win against Texas Tech, and this is going to be the toughest game of the season thus far for the Red Storm. However, St. John’s has been able to handle all of the opponents that have been put in front of them so far, and with a day off on Wednesday, they have had some time to prepare for Louisville.

Pitino beating his former team would surely have some extra meaning, and he will have that chance. The Red Storm looked good for a majority of the game on Tuesday against Oregon, but they did take their foot off the gas a little bit late.

Even though they weren’t in danger of losing the matchup, Pitino would have liked to see them close it out better. Due to a little bit of the struggles late, the coach of the Red Storm was likely on the team, and that should result in them being very ready for Thursday night.

This will be a good litmus test for St. John’s, and they should be ready to go for the marquee matchup.