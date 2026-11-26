The St. John’s Red Storm were able to start things off in Las Vegas on a positive note with a win over the Oregon Ducks.

Coming into the Players Era 16, the Red Storm were playing some good basketball with a perfect 5-0 record and some impressive performances. On both ends of the court, St. John’s has shown the ability to be elite, and they are very much going to be one of the best teams in the country.

Through the first five games, the only real knock on the Red Storm has just been their level of competition. The team hasn’t played the best of opponents, but they have been able to handle everyone put in front of them.

With the Players Era 16 featuring some power conference opponents, the Johnnies knew that they were going to be tested a bit more. However, late on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, they handled their business against the Ducks, and a major reason why was the play of their talented point guard Quinn Ellis.

Ellis Is a Dominant Guard

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; St. John Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) brings the ball up court against Oregon Ducks guard Jasper Johnson (2) during the second half during an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When St. John’s was able to land Ellis, expectations for what he could bring to the team were high. As a true point guard, adding him allowed Ian Jackson to move back to the two-guard, and that has set him up for success.

Through the first five games, the numbers for Ellis were really impressive. The talented guard from England was able to showcase that he is going to be one of the best point guards in the country, and some of his assist numbers were off the charts.

Considering how much he has the ball, the assist-to-turnover ratio for Ellis being as good as it has is impressive. Facing a bit of a step up in competition, that didn’t slow Ellis down at all, and he had arguably his best game of the season against the Ducks.

In the victory, he went triple-double hunting, totaling 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Ellis being able to control the game and the pace has helped the Red Storm get off to the start that they are, and he is certainly looking like one of the best players at the position in the country.

Next up for Ellis and St. John’s is going to be playing Louisville on Thanksgiving night. This will be the toughest test of the season to date for the Red Storm, but with Ellis playing at such a high level, they will be in great shape.