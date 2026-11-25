The St. John’s Red Storm came into Las Vegas for the Players Era 16 with a perfect 5-0 record, seeking to sustain some early-season momentum they have created. Going into Wednesday morning on the East Coast, they were able to accomplish that with a comfortable win over the Oregon Ducks.

Even though the Red Storm might have taken the foot off the gas a bit at the end, this was still a fairly lopsided game and another double-digit win for the Red Storm.

St. John’s is now 6-0, and they have been really impressive on both ends of the court. The Red Storm have arguably the best offensive squad in the Rick Pitino Era, and their pressing defense is also a handful for opponents so far.

There is no shortage of offensive talent on this team, and that was on full display on Tuesday with five players scoring in double figures. That type of balance is great to see, and while the normal players were making an impact on the scorer's sheet, center Ruben Prey was able to have his best game of the season so far.

Prey Has Best Game

Nov 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Malique Ewin dribbles the ball against St. John Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) during the first half during an opening round game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the Players Era 16, Prey was a player that was seen as an x-factor for this group. The center position has been a bit of a concern for Pitino and the Red Storm, with Prey seen more as a power forward than a true center. However, he’s got a great skill set, and on Tuesday he was a major factor offensively.

In the win, he totaled a season-high 15 points while going 4-for-6 from the field and 7-for-8 from the free throw line. Prey was pretty aggressive in looking for his shot right from the start, and he did a good job of getting to the line.

With the ability to stretch the floor as a center, Prey should be a good foul shooter for this team, and he showed that in the win.

If Prey is going to be able to have games like this, it only further elevates the Red Storm to a contender. The center spot is really the only questionable one in the starting five for the team, and this tournament is a big test for Prey. So far, he has passed with flying colors, but there is still a lot of work to do.

Next up for the Red Storm will be a matchup against a very good Louisville Cardinals team on Thanksgiving.