The St. John’s Red Storm are preparing for their biggest challenges of the season to date at the Players Era Festival.

Participating in the Players Era 16, St. John’s is guaranteed to play at least three games, with a potential fourth against the winner of the other eight-team bracket being held at T-Mobile Arena; all of the Red Storm’s games are at Michelob Ultra Arena.

St. John’s is going to need strong games from their star trio of Ian Jackson, Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall if they want to advance in the tournament. They know what those three can bring to the table, but it will take more than just three players to defeat this level of competition.

Here are three other Red Storm players who will be key to the team finding success in Sin City at the Players Era Festival.

Quinn Ellis

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) brings the ball up court in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A strong argument can be made that Quinn Ellis is the most important player on this year’s St. John’s squad. He may not garner as many headlines as some of his other teammates, but he is what makes everything click on the court.

A throwback point guard, he is the quintessential floor general. He gets his team set on the offensive end and is an elite playmaker with 43 assists and only six turnovers through five games. That poise is going to be needed against much better competition in Las Vegas than the Red Storm has seen thus far.

Defensively, Ellis has the size to defend anyone on the perimeter and is a terror in the passing lanes, averaging 3.4 steals per game.

He hasn’t quite found a rhythm with his jump shot, making 20% of his 3-pointers, but any scoring he does is a bonus on top of the elite production he provides elsewhere.

Lefteris Liotopoulos

If there is one Achilles’ heel this Red Storm team has, it is the lack of reliable options off the bench. Head Coach Rick Pitino knows some of his guys aren’t ready to contribute at this level, such as Babacar Sane and Theo Edema, but they have incredible upside.

One player who has answered the call thus far is Lefteris Liotopoulos. In his third year with the program, he has solidified himself as a rotation piece in the backcourt. If he can handle some minutes at point guard, it would go a long way to ensuring Ellis gets some rest and remains fresh.

Liotopoulos is making 47.4% of his 3-point attempts and is scoring 10.8 points per game off the bench. He is the only reliable source of offense for the second unit right now, which is something they will need to continue until others emerge.

Ruben Prey

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Ryan Moesch (0) and St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned previously, St. John’s is still waiting for some of their less experienced players to develop. That has left a void in the middle, where Ruben Prey, a natural power forward, has been asked to help pick up the slack.

He is going to be challenged throughout the Players Era Festival by some teams that have a lot more size and physicality on the interior than the Red Storm possess. A potential matchup against Flory Bidunga of the Louisville Cardinals looms large.

Prey is playing to the best of his abilities as a miscast center. As long as he continues anchoring the paint with his rebounding and being a connective piece on both ends, he is going to help the team win games.