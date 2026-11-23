Through five games, the St. John’s Red Storm are a perfect 5-0 on the season, and the team has been playing really well. On Tuesday, they are going to be tested with a fun tournament in Las Vegas against some great competition, but it has been so far, so good for the Red Storm.

Coming into the year, expectations were high for the program. The Red Storm have been able to meet those lofty expectations so far and look like they can be one of the best teams in the country this season.

Head coach Rick Pitino has been able to come in and change the culture for the program, and with two Big East Titles in a row, they will be looking for a three-peat in that area.

While the team has a lot of talent, they do have a key player who has emerged early on for the program as one of the most important. Point guard Quinn Ellis has looked like one of the best guards in the country, and his ability to be a true floor general is something that this team needs.

Following the recording of his first double-double of the year against Siena, he was rightfully named to the Big East Honor Roll.

Ellis Lands on Big East Weekly Honor Roll

With Ellis making the honor roll for the Red Storm this week, that makes it the third different player on the team to receive the honor. He joins Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall, who were able to make it the first two weeks.

Against Siena, he totaled 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and two steals. The talented guard has been able to showcase that he can really do it all, and his being one of the most important players on the team comes as no surprise.

With a lot of really good scorers around him, Ellis is going to put up some big assist numbers this year. Furthermore, even though his usage rate is through the roof and the ball is in his hands a lot, he is leading the country in assist-to-turnover ratio at 7.17-1.

As the Red Storm head to Vegas, the team is going to be one of the favorites to win the Players 16. Even though it is an early-season tournament, the program will be trying to improve and showcase what they can do against some stiff competition.