Rick Pitino Gives Honest Assessment of His Team’s Defense

The 2026-27 men’s college basketball season is going to be different than any other for the St. John’s Red Storm under head coach Rick Pitino.

Off the court, eligibility concerns with the roster remain unresolved, which creates some uncertainty moving forward. A hearing is set for Nov. 9 for Babacar Sane, and given the fluidity of the situation, things can change at the drop of a hat.

On the court, this team is unlike any of the others that Pitino has coached in Queens. This one is loaded with the kind of offensive firepower that can help overcome and compensate for other areas of weakness on the floor.

For the first time in his tenure with St. John’s, it is the defensive end that remains a question. That is going to be the focus this season and will determine if the Red Storm can reach its ceiling, and in the early going, the head coach has liked what he has seen.

Rick Pitino pleased with his team's defense in early going

Oct 25, 2026; New York, NY, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino yells out instructions in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is plenty of work that remains on that end, but given the circumstances, things are going rather well.

“I think for 11 new guys, it's pretty good, but I don't think it's elite level, nor should it be,” Pitino said to St. John’s Red Storm On SI when asked what he thinks about the defense so far considering all the new players.

Against the Monmouth Hawks in their season opener, the potential of this defense flashed. St. John’s forced 18 turnovers, 14 of which were steals. Point guard Quinn Ellis led the way with five swipes, while Tounde Yessoufou and Keyshawn Hall each had two.

Every player who received at least 10 minutes of playing time recorded at least one steal against Monmouth. The superior team athletically, which was on full display with some of the overwhelming pressure that was provided, led to those turnovers.

I asked Pitino about the defense as a whole so far. He was pleased with how they have looked considering all the new players, but still work to do.



“I think for 11 new guys, it's pretty good, but I don't think it's elite level, nor should it be.”#SJUBB — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) November 4, 2026

Alas, the defensive performance wasn’t perfect, with the Red Storm allowing the Hawks to shoot 40% from 3-point range. That is an area that will have to be cleaned up moving forward, forcing opponents off the 3-point line and into tougher looks.

Of course, that will all come in time. As Pitino noted, there are a lot of new faces on the team, and guys are still figuring out their roles. For now, he doesn’t have a traditional center to anchor the group either, with Ruben Prey, who is a power forward, playing center.

That will change at some point, with Theo Edema looking like a future contributor with the flashes he showed during the exhibition games and in practice.

Until then, Pitino will continue instilling his defensive principles in the team, hoping to elevate them to that elite level they are capable of performing at on that end of the court.