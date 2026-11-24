The St. John’s Red Storm have looked great thus far in the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season, overwhelming their competition.

St. John’s has yet to truly be tested this season, with the Syracuse Orange being the only Power Conference team they have faced. But that is going to change in the coming days, with the Red Storm heading to Las Vegas to participate in the Players Era Festival.

In their first game, they will play against the Oregon Ducks. After that, they will face either the Texas Tech Red Raiders or the Louisville Cardinals, who are in their pod of the eight-team bracket in the 16-team tournament. A third game is guaranteed against one of the Tennessee Volunteers, Iowa State Cyclones, San Diego State Aztecs or Maryland Terrapins.

These will be good challenges for the Red Storm, and there is one player who will be an X-factor for the team: big man Ruben Prey.

St. John's counting on Ruben Prey at Players Era Festival

Nov 18, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) and Siena Saints guard Tim Ibukunoluwa (13) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Rick Pitino knows that Prey is stepping up and taking one for the team. A natural power forward, he is currently playing all of his minutes exclusively at center because of how deep the team is at power forward with Keyshawn Hall, Babacar Sane, Reed Bailey and Zsombor Maronka.

Prey is going to be key to the team’s success. He will be motivated to get back on track after he had a dud performance against the Siena Saints, going scoreless in 16 minutes of action. However, he made his presence felt on the interior with his rebounding.

He pulled down six rebounds, the third consecutive game that he reached that mark. Prey has been a playmaker on the defensive end as well, recording five steals and five blocks thus far.

Right off the bat, he will be challenged by Malique Ewen, who is averaging 11.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game thus far for Oregon. The Ducks also start Taylor Bol Bowen, with both players listed at 6-foot-10, putting pressure on Prey to handle the interior.

Red Storm Road Trip: Vegas Edition 🎲♠️🃏 pic.twitter.com/GVZCSAO6qP — St. John's Men’s Basketball (@StJohnsBBall) November 24, 2026

If St. John’s gets matched up with Louisville, Prey will be tasked with trying to slow down Flory Bidunga, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team member last season. He is the most efficient player in the nation and stuffs the stat sheet on both ends.

While Prey has yet to make much of an impact offensively, struggling to find a rhythm and making only 30.8% of his shot attempts, Prey is making some plays as a passer. He has recorded at least one assist in all five games, including multiple helpers in three contests.

Given how much offensive firepower this team has, Prey is playing a complementary role as a connecting piece. In each of the team’s first three games, he had three offensive rebounds to create extra possessions.

Set for some difficult matchups, Prey is someone who has to perform at a high level for the Red Storm to find success in Sin City.