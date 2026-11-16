St. John’s Basketball Has Major Concern Emerging in Rotation

The St. John’s Red Storm looked solid in their toughest test of the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season thus far, beating the Syracuse Orange, 79-62.

There were certainly some positives to take away, such as the dominance St. John’s showed on the defensive end when they turned up their intensity. The Red Storm suffocated the Orange with their press, creating havoc and causing 21 turnovers.

Offensively, there were some struggles throughout the night, especially when Syracuse switched to a zone defense. But as long as St. John’s has Quinn Ellis on the court, they never feel sped up or out of rhythm on offense. He is as poised as any floor general in the country at 23 years old, and head coach Rick Pitino isn’t shy about leaning on him.

However, that reliance on Ellis is something Pitino would like to lessen the burden on his first-year point guard. Against the Orange, one glaring need popped up within the rotation: the lack of a backup point guard.

St. John's needs to find second point guard

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino watches in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was something that Pitino spoke about after the game, saying it is something he needs to figure out.

The bench unit in general is something to keep an eye on as the season progresses. Only one player, Lefteris Liotopoulos, reached double-digit minutes with the second unit against Syracuse, with 12. Reed Bailey played eight, Babacar Sane had four and Zsombor Maronka had one.

Ellis was credited with 39 minutes played, and he was averaging 30 per contest entering the game against the Orange. That number is only going up, which is why Pitino needs to figure out the backcourt situation moving forward.

Rick Pitino on the backup PG situation and getting Ellis some rest:



“I've got to somehow get a backup point. I've got to some. I got to give him a little bit of a rest.” #SJUBB — Nick Ziegler (@NickZiegler20) November 16, 2026

Kyle Cuffe Jr., a transfer from the Mercer Bears, is someone who could certainly break into the rotation and give some minutes in relief of Ellis. Avery Brown, another fifth-year senior who transferred in from the Columbia Lions, averaged 2.6 assists per game in his career with them.

Someone has to emerge from the bench group who Pitino can rely on to play some minutes in relief of Ellis. He certainly looks capable of handling a heavy workload, but Pitino definitely doesn’t want him playing nearly the entire 40-minute game too often, especially this early in the season.

With a game against the Siena Saints on deck, it will be an opportunity for the head coach to experiment a little bit with his backcourt rotation ahead of some big-time matchups in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas during Feast Week.