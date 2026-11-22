The St. John’s Red Storm are one of the teams that will be participating in the revamped Players Era Festival this year.

The festivities in Las Vegas have already begun, with the Players Era 8 taking place this past week, with the Houston Cougars coming away as champions. Now, the Players Era 16 will ensue in a loaded field.

St. John’s, who is 5-0 on the season, will start their schedule in Las Vegas playing against the Oregon Ducks and then will play against either the Texas Tech Red Raiders or Louisville Cardinals. Each team will play at least three games, and whoever wins each half of the bracket will face off in the Players Era 16 championship game.

Should the Red Storm advance to that game, it will trigger a change in the schedule. Because the NCAA caps the number of regular season Division I games at 32, if St. John’s plays in the championship game, they have to remove one of the other games on the schedule.

St. John's could have to cancel matchup with Columbia

Nov 18, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino yells out instructions in the first half against the Siena Saints at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game that could be removed is the matchup against the Columbia Lions on Dec. 1. That uncertainty isn’t something every school can afford, but St. John’s athletic director, Ed Kull, was thankful for how accommodating Columbia was throughout the process, knowing what was at stake.

“Finding an opponent that could lose a game was definitely difficult,” Kull said, via Roger Rubin of Newsday (subscription required). “Columbia had the flexibility and comfort to do it, and we appreciate that. The Players Era understood what they were asking and was very accommodating . . . Still, the setup is challenging.”

Part of the selling point to the Lions was certainly that their buy game price is guaranteed. Whether the game is played or not, Columbia will receive their fee, which Rubin notes is normally somewhere in the $70,000 to $85,000 range.

That price tag is going to be covered by the Players Era Festival for any team that advances to the championship game and has to adjust its schedule, on top of the $1 million average each team is given to participate in the tournament.

St. John's Insider: The one foe the Red Storm doesn't want to face. Plus Big East championship rings and a new set of throwback uniforms. ONLY IN @NewsdaySports: https://t.co/HBjIpprQST. #sjubb — Roger Rubin (@RogRubin) November 21, 2026

Should the Red Storm get hot and go on a run in Las Vegas, the Lions are keeping all avenues open to fill that spot on their schedule, including scheduling whoever St. John’s may defeat on its path to the title game.

“We are exploring all the possibilities if the St. John’s game doesn’t come together,” a Columbia spokesperson said.

Any Red Storm fans who have season-ticket packages that include the Carnesecca Arena games will be refunded should the game not be played, according to Kull. While a tough spot for fans looking forward to seeing a game in person, it is a good problem for St. John’s to have because it means they found a lot of success in Sin City.