St. John’s Guard Has Been Most Impactful Player Thus Far

The St. John’s Red Storm have gotten off to a strong start in the 2026-27 men’s college basketball season.

They are 3-0 thus far, defeating the Monmouth Hawks in their opener at Carnesecca Arena before blowing out the Iona Gaels at Madison Square Garden. Their most recent victory came against the Colgate Raiders back at Carnesecca Arena, by a score of 90-59.

There were a lot of positives to take away from the team’s performances, with multiple players stepping up. Point guard Quinn Ellis looks like the real deal as a floor general, with the comparisons to Peyton Siva being appropriate.

Keyshawn Hall and Ian Jackson are both forces on the offensive end, benefiting from the playmaking ability of Ellis. They are a scary enough tandem to deal with before taking into account the other perimeter star St. John’s has: Tounde Yessoufou, who has been the most impactful thus far.

Tounde Yessoufou making elite two-way impact

Nov 11, 2026; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) steals the ball away from Colgate Raiders guard Blake Forrest (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN Analytics Men’s College Basketball Net Points, Yessoufou is easily the most impactful player on the team. His +22 Net Points is the most of any Red Storm player, with Ellis being second at +16.5.

No matter which way you cut it, the Baylor Bears transfer has been the most impactful. Whether it is on a per-game basis, where he has a +7.3, or per 100 possessions, where he has recorded a +17.3.

Easily the most important takeaway from Yessoufou being at the top of this list is that he is getting the job done on both ends. His Net Points on defense are +9.5 total, which is second on the team behind Ellis, with +10.3.

He has done a wonderful job not committing fouls as the only qualified player on the roster with a positive number in the stat. His creation of turnovers has also been excellent with a +10, behind only the +14 of Ellis.

Tounde Yessoufou had a fun game against Iona last night



21 MIN

23 PTS (9/14 FG)

4 3PM (4/7 3P)

7 REB (3 OREB)

1 AST

3 STL

2 BLK



Scored opportunistically, didn't press the issue. Scrapped on D and on the glass. Looked like a high-impact role player! pic.twitter.com/4lKqyPuKUW — Finn Kuehl (@finleykuehl) November 9, 2026

Offensively, the dynamic wing leads the way with +12.5, just ahead of Hall, who has +12.2. Jackson is +11 on the Offensive Net Points list, giving head coach Rick Pitino an unstoppable troika on the perimeter for opponents to deal with.

Yessoufou also hits the glass. His +2.4 Net Total Points added on rebounding is second on the team, behind Ruben Prey, who has a +2.9.

The Baylor transfer is off to a scorching hot start, fitting right into the scheme Pitino has built. He is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, one assist, 2.7 steals and one block in only 22.7 minutes per game.

Yessoufou is benefiting from all of the talent around him, leading to increased efficiency on both ends despite a stark contrast in minutes played thus far compared to his freshman year.