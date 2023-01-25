Skip to main content

Bronny James, Andrej Stojakovic among the four McDonald's All-Americans who have NBA dads

Some very notable names will be represented in the McDonald's All-Americans
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The McDonald's All-American game features the best high school basketball players facing off against one another, and is arguably the most prestigious accomplishment at the high school hoops level. 

On Tuesday the rosters for the game were announced, and there were a few names that most people who follow basketball should recognize. As sports fans, we are all getting to, or for some have already gotten to, an age where our favorite player's kid starts to rise through the ranks.

That is the case for four of this year's McDonald's All-Americans, whose fathers each played in the NBA and  are well known in the basketball world. Let's take a look at which of this year's All-Americans have a father who played in the NBA!

Jeff Shepard ( 1998-99)

23 Apr 1999: Jeff Sheppard #15 of the Atlanta Hawks watches from the bench during the game against the Washington Wizards at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C. The Hawks defeated the Wizards 89-78.

Son: Four-star Reed Sheppard (Kentucky Commit) No. 30 Player in the country 

McDonald's All-American team: West 

Dajuan Wagner (2002-07)

Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Dajuan Wagner (R) drives against Houston Rockets' guard Steve Francis (L) in the third quarter of ther NBA game 05 February 2003 at Gund Arena in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated Houston 105-102. AFP Photo/David Maxwell (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Son: Five-star DJ Wagner (Kentucky Commit) No. 3 Player in the country 

McDonald's All-American team: East

 

Peja Stojaković (1997-2011)

Apr 25, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Peja Stojakovic (16) celebrates a three point basket in the second half of game five against the Portland Trail Blazers of the first round of the 2011 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.

Son: Five-star Andrej Stojaković (Stanford Commit) No. 19 Player in the country

McDonald's All-American team: West

LeBron James (2004-Present)

Oct 11, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) holds up four fingers after winning his fourth NBA championship after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Son: Four-star Bronny James (Not Committed) No. 33 Player in the country

McDonald's All-American team: West

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (3)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
LeBron James

Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James during a basketball game against Perry, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/AP Images)
Basketball

Bronny James, Andrej Stojakovic among the four McDonald's All-Americans who have NBA dads

By Kevin Borba
Andrej Stojakovic drives to the basket during the Pangos All-American Camp on June 5, 2022 at the Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.
Basketball

Stanford signee Andrej Stojakovic selected to McDonald's All-American game

By Kevin Borba
Jan 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, US; Coin toss prior to the Polynesian Bowl between Team Mauka and Team Makai at Kunuiakea Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford signee Zak Yamauchi among the standouts at the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Recruiting

Stanford flips 2023 DT Braden Marceau-Olayinka from Columbia

By Kevin Borba
Las Vegas, NV, USA; The 2022 NFL Draft logo is displayed during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Football

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first

By Kevin Borba
Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

Predicting the starting quarterback for every Pac-12 team in 2023

By Kevin Borba
ANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
Cardinal in the Pros

Lisa McCaffrey claps back at Skip Bayless following his take regarding son, Christian McCaffrey

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, CA, USA; General view of the Stanford Cardinal helmet during the first quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from 2023 DB Che Ojarikre

By Kevin Borba