Haley Jones inks NIL deal with Nike

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Nike has made a huge boom in the NIL game with the announcement that they are signing five basketball players, ranging from the high school to college level.

Among the five hoopers that they signed was Stanford's senior guard, Haley Jones, who helped lead the program to a national title in 2021. She was also named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. The senior averaged 13.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per games last season, as Stanford made it to the Final Four. 

Jones is joined by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, four-star Bronny James, five-star DJ Wagner and five-star Juju Watkins.

She expressed how much the deal meant to her saying:

“Basketball has given me so much over the years. I’m excited about the opportunity this partnership presents — to give back to my community in more ways than I ever imagined possible,” Jones said in a release.

According to On3's NIL Valuation, Jones’ is valued at $74k, which ranks No. 11 in terms NIL value.  

Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) defends during the first half in the Final Four semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Target Center.
Basketball

By Kevin Borba
