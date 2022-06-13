Skip to main content
Kanaan Carlyle and USA Basketball Men's U18 National Team bring home Gold

The future Cardinal helped Team USA secure the Gold

Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

After being one of the 12 players selected, the future Stanford Cardinal Kanaan Carlyle had the unique opportunity to suit up for the Stars and Stripes during the 2022 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in Tijuana, Mexico.

Carlyle and company blew the competition out of the water going 6-0 during the tournament, securing the sixth straight Gold at the U18 level with a 102-60  win over Brazil in the championship. 

The 2023 five-star had his best game in the opening game against against The Dominican Republic when he scored 14 points, recorded two steals, and grabbed four rebounds.

 Carlyle averred four points, nearly two assists, and close to three rebounds per game in 13.5 minutes per game.

He likely would have seen more run had the team not been so experienced, as there were a few incoming college freshman on the roster that led the team. Nonetheless it was still a great experience for Carlyle, who is going into his senior year ranked as the No. 19 player in the class of 2023. 

Milton HS' Kanaan Carlyle (3) jumps for a shot during the 48th annual City of Palms Classic between IMG Academy and Milton HS on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
