Looking ahead at Stanford basketball's matchup vs. Northern Arizona
It has been a hot start to the season, but can the Cardinal keep it up for another night and continue to turn heads?
The Kyle Smith era is off to a hot start for the Stanford Cardinal. Winning their first two games to start the new season, the Cardinal sit at 2-0 heading into their upcoming matchup with Northern Arizona, a team that has also started off their season 2-0. Returning to Maples Pavilion on Tuesday night, the Cardinal will look to defend their home court and extend their winning streak.
With the game tipping off later, here is everything you need to know about the matchup, including how and where to watch.
Game Information
When: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7:00 p.m. (PT)
Where: Maples Pavilion; Stanford, California
How to watch: ESPN/ESPN+/ACC Network
Favorite: Stanford: -18.5
Over/under: 147.5
Five Fast Facts to Know
- NAU’s first two wins came at home, beating Park Gilbert 100-49 and Nelson 115-67, including being up 52-23 at the half against Park on Nov. 4. They also out-rebounded them 15-5.
- Benny Gealer and Jaylen Blakes both had career highs in scoring for Stanford in their last outing against Cal-State Fullerton, with Gealer scoring 20 points, 18 of those points coming from beyond the three point line. Blakes shot 5-for-8 in the game against CSUF and since he transferred from Duke, he has provided a strong boost to the Stanford lineup.
- The average margin of victory for Stanford through its first two games has been 30.5 points, beating Denver 85-62 in their opening game and beating CSUF 80-53. A large reason for that has been the distribution of scoring, as four players are currently averaging double digit points (Gealer- 16.0, Blakes- 15.0, Raynaud- 15.0, Sellers- 14.5)
- This marks the second consecutive season that the Cardinal have started 2-0, beating Cal State Northridge and Sacramento State last year before suffering their first loss of the season in the third game when they fell to Santa Clara. After that, the Cardinal proceeded to lose three out of their next four.
- The game against NAU will be the third straight home game for the Cardinal, as they have a five game homestand before hitting the road for the first time on November 23.
