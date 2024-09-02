Stanford Basketball Has New Names, New Numbers for 2024-25
Of the 15 players on Stanford basketball's roster page, five of them are transfers from other colleges, and six are either freshmen or redshirt freshman heading into the 2024-25 season, meaning there will be a lot of new faces to begin getting acquainted with. We also know what numbers they'll be wearing now, so here is the roster, along with their numbers for the upcoming season.
Anthony Batson Jr., a 6-foot-3, 185 pound guard from Scottsdale, Arizona, will be wearing #0. Batson was a consensus three-star guard, and was All-State first team and regional Player of the Year at Notre Dame Prep.
Derin Saran, at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, will be wearing the #1. Saran is a native of Istanbul, Turkey, and is entering his sophomore season as a transfer from UC Irvine. Joins Oziyah Sellers and Chisom Okpara as Stanford's first undergraduate transfers since 2009 (Andrew Zimmerman). As a freshman at UC Irvine, he averaged 10.1 points 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, including shooting marks of 50.2% from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range.
Donavin Young is a 6-foot-8 freshman from the Link Academy in Missouri, where he was ranked sixth among all players in the state, earning him three-star recruit status. Averaged 15 points per game as a senior at Chiawana High School in Pasco, Washington before transferring to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri for a prep year. He will wear #2.
Talis Toure is also a freshman that plays forward, standing 6-foot-11 and hailing from Roseville, California. His scouting report says that he is a versatile big man who can stretch his range to the 3-point line and block shots. He shot 39% from beyond the arc while averaging 18.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game at West Park. He'll be wearing #3.
Head coach Kyle Smith on Toure, "Tallis is an emerging talent with excellent length and size. He is a unique center with the ability to play in multiple spots offensively. He has shown the ability to make perimeter shots and throw passes. He is a good shot-blocker who can provide rim protection right away, and he should be a great understudy for Maxime in his final season."
Oziyah Sellers is transferring from USC for his junior year. The 6-foot-5 guard hails from Hayward, Ca, and is another one of Stanford's undergrad transfers. Last season with USC, Sellers appeared in 33 games (six starts), and averaged 5.2 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Shot 46.7% from the floor, 42.9% from 3-point range and 82.6% from the free throw line. He'll wear #4.
Benny Gealer is the first returning player mentioned here, and the 6-foot-1 guard will be wearing the #5. The junior was a member of the Pac-12 honor roll in 2024, appeared in 32 games with one start, and averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Cole Kaster breaks up the run on consecutive numbers, and will be wearing the #9. The Virginia transfer stands 6-foot-7 and is listed as a forward for Stanford. Though he went to Virginia, he is a graduate student and hails from Palo Alto. In 2022 he was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and has numerous accolades from his time playing lacrosse. His dad played football and rugby at Cal.
Chisom Okpara, a junior transferring from Harvard, will wear #10. Okpara is listed as a 6-foot-8 forward and joins Sellers and Saran as the first undergrad transfers since 2009. Last year with Harvard he earned Ivy League Player of the Week (Dec. 26), started 24 of the 26 games he appeared in, and averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range. His sister, Chidimma, transferred to Stanford from Dartmouth last year and plays women's tennis.
Ryan Agarwal is another one of the returning players for the Cardinal, and he'll be wearing #11. The 6-foot-6 junior is a guard that appeared in five games off the bench last year and averaged 2.4 points per game.
Cameron Grant is one of two redshirt freshmen on the roster. The 6-foot-7 forward will wear the #20. His dad, Chris, was the GM of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers during the period of time that LeBron James left the team for the Miami Heat.
Jaylen Blakes is a grad student that is transferring from Duke, and the 6-foot-2 guard will wear #21. Last year he won the All-ACC Academic Team and appeared in 31 games with one start, averaging 1.8 points per game. Stanford will travel to Duke this season, though a date has not been announced.
Jaylen Thompson is a 6-foot-8 forward from Oakland, Ca. He is also a redshirt sophomore. As a redshirt freshman he appeared in five games off the bench. Former Stanford head coach Jerod Haase was very excited about the potential of Thompson. "Jaylen is someone we believe has tremendous upside and is a great fit for our program. He is already an elite perimeter defender, with great length, quickness, and athleticism. He has made huge strides offensively as of late, proving he can score from the 3-point line, but also put the ball on the floor and score on the interior. His ceiling is sky high, and we are so excited for his future." He will wear #24. We'll have to ask if that's a nod to Rickey Henderson.
Evan Stinson is an incoming freshman that's listed as a 6-foot-7 forward, and he'll wear #33. He was a consensus three-star player ranked as high as No. 129 by On3, and as the second-ranked player in the state of Washington. He's a rangy wing player that has good passing skills and the ability to make some tough mid-range shots, as well as stretch it out to the perimeter.
Maxime Raynaud is 7-foot-1, hails from France, and is entering his senior season. He was named the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year in 2024 and also earned All Pac-12 Second Team honors. He played in 32 games last year and averaged 15.5 points per, along with 9.6 rebounds and shot 36.1% from three. He'll wear #42.
Finally, there's #52, Aidan Cammann, a 6-foot-10 redshirt freshman. Before coming to Stanford, he was a consensus three-star forward, rated as the No. 44 center prospect in the country.