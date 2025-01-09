Stanford Basketball Picks up First Ever Home ACC Win
Time for the victory bells to sound. In what was their first ever ACC game at Maples Pavilion, the Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 2-2 ACC) topped the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night, taking home the 70-59 win in front of a 3,200 person crowd. This game marks the first of many home wins that the Cardinal hope to get in their new conference.
Once again, Maxime Raynaud delivered a masterclass of a performance, co-leading the team along with Oziyah Sellers with 19 points scored, with Sellers and Raynaud combining for 15 shots made from the field and seven three-pointers.
Raynaud also grabbed 14 rebounds, recording a nation-high 12th double-double to start the year. He also entered the game as the ACC leader in scoring and rebounding.
Starting off slow against the Hokies (6-9, 1-3 ACC), the Cardinal started the game trailing 16-4 through the first ten and a half minutes. However, a 9-3 run that included made shots from Jaylen Blakes and Raynaud cut the Stanford deficit to only six, making it 19-13, with Sellers making consecutive three pointers to make it only 30-25 in favor of the Hokies heading into halftime.
Coming out to start the second half, Stanford's offense stepped it up a notch and outscored VT 45-29 over the last 20 minutes. Raynaud scored 13 second half points, even giving the Cardinal their first lead of the half with 15 minutes left when he connected on a reverse layup. Then proceeding to go on a 14-3 run to end the game, the Cardinal were able to close things out and take home the win.
Aside from Raynaud and Sellers, other notables for Stanford include Jaylen Blakes, who had 17 points and six assists, and Donavin Young, who had seven points, a career best for him.
The Cardinal will face a fairly quick turnaround, next taking the floor on Saturday, Jan. 11 at home against the Virginia Cavaliers. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. (PT) with all the action airing on ESPNU.