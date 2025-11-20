Stanford Freshman Looking Like a Top NBA Draft Pick
Stanford basketball is off to a hot start, and it looks like one of their biggest additions could prove to be the program's most vital player this season. Ebuka Okorie, a four-star recruit from New Hampshire, has already taken the college basketball world by storm through the first few games of Stanford's season.
Currently sitting at 4-0, the Cardinal entered this year with tournament expectations, proving that goal when they signed guys like Okorie.
Starting in every game so far, Okorie is averaging 25.5 points, 3.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds and has very much looked the part of a superstar point guard. Losing several key players from last season's team, most notably Jaylen Blakes and Maxime Raynaud, the Cardinal were left scrambling to establish a new identity.
But thanks to the early performances of Okorie, the Cardinal have already looked like they know what type of team they will be this season.
In the Cardinal's most recent win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Nov. 18, Okorie led the Cardinal in the game, scoring 26 points with five assists en route to helping the Cardinal take home the 93-66 win. Fueled by a 53-point second half, Okorie continued his early season dominance and has cemented his status as a player to watch throughout the season.
And while Okorie came into the season as an under-the-radar player, the hot start to his career raises the question as to whether or not he would forgo his final three seasons of eligibility and enter the NBA Draft after the season.
Expected to be another deep draft class, if Okorie continues to play this way, he could become a top prospect and earn some lottery pick consideration.
There are a lot of good guards in the NBA, but with a lot more serious injuries than normal to star players this season, teams could be in the market for a young guy. Okorie, still a teenager, could use this season as a long audition for NBA scouts.
The Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of New Hampshire in 2024-25, Okorie starred at Brewster Academy, the nation's second-ranked high school program. As a senior, he averaged 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting over 54% from the field (38.5% from three).
Leading his school to a 28-5 record and a semifinal appearance in the Chipotle High School Basketball National Championships, Okorie ended the season earning a third-team Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference selection and was the 12th ranked point guard in the country during his recruitment.
If Okorie can continue his dominance for Stanford all season long, then the Cardinal could be looking at a resurgent campaign that sees them make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2014.