Stanford Guard Benny Gealer on What Makes the Cardinal Dangerous This Season
The ACC held their annual media day this week, where they interviewed representatives from each program in the conference. The Stanford Cardinal brought senior returners Benny Gealer and Chisom Okpara, as well as head coach Kyle Smith.
Expected lead guard Gealer was an important piece to Stanford last season, but looks to take the next step this season. Here’s what he had to say at media day.
Speaking on being a former walk-on turned star, Gealer talked about his early time as a Cardinal. ”It's been great. Just super grateful for the opportunity. As soon as I got the opportunity to walk on at Stanford, I didn't have a choice not to, cause my parents told me I had to, you know, you can't beat that education.
"Another thing I appreciate is, I never felt like a walk-on, I felt like a normal player, and just showed up, believed in myself, and I’m grateful to be here.”
Speaking on the changes from the Pac 12 to the ACC, and the team identity this season, Gealer said “I think we were in a great spot. We jumped into a new division, from the Pac, with a new coach. So there was a lot of new things coming at us, which was great, but now we're familiar.
"We got 11 returners, the most returning minutes. And we can build that culture, start establishing a strong identity, like a competing blue collar work identity.”
Staying on the topic of a blue collar work identity, Gealer spoke on his ability to pick up at full court and dominate defensively.
”Just the commitment to just pick up full court, you take off a few seconds off the clock, get the other guy tired. Just becoming a two-way player as much as possible. T.J. McConnell's made that cool.
"McConnell made it cool by coming in off the bench for the Pacers for 15 minutes. It's easier when you come off the bench, because that's assumed to be your role. But as a starter, that sends a message to your entire team, when you're starting off a game, and you're leading your team. It's like a domino effect.”
Finally, he spoke on the depth and balance that the Cardinal present this season. “Yeah, I think we have a lot of depth, and that's one of our advantages. Just playing together, feeding off each other's energy and skills.
"It's hard to take one guy out, which made it easier for us, but now it's like, who do they hone in on necessarily? Everyone's gonna play their role. Numerous weapons that, you know, all of us bring something great to the table, and we're excited to show it off.”
The 2025 college basketball season is coming up quickly, and Gealer hopes to become Stanford’s key piece this season. He has potential to be one of the best shooters in college basketball this year, and he'll have an opportunity to do so. But time will tell, and Stanford still has work to do before the season gets underway in November.