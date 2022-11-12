Stanford hoops loses on the diamond against Wisconsin

It is hard to win a basketball game when you cough up the ball as much as Stanford did in their 60-50 loss to Wisconsin at the Brew City Battle.

It also doesn't help to have a horrendous shooting night from deep, which is something else the Cardinal did aside from turning the ball over 16 times. While playing at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium may have been a cool experience, it was evident that the Cardinal had not adapted to the depth perception of shooting in a venue like that.

They finished the game 1-of-16 from deep for a whopping 6% from three, and everyone you would have hoped would be able to make a play wasn't. Game one star Michael Jones who dropped 31 against UOP was held to just nine, Harrison Ingram continues to look passive on offense scoring just six points, and making his season debut was senior Spencer Jones who continually jacked up threes but was unable to hit any scoring just eight points.

Brandon Angel was the only source of consistency on offense, as he was the only Cardinal aside from Isa Silva and James Keefe who put up three shots combined that made 45% of his shots. As a team, Stanford shot just 36% from the field, and 65% from the free throw line on 23 attempts. The turnovers were a huge issue, as Wisconsin had 11 steals and was making the Cardinal offense uncomfortable all game.

It was evident that Stanford's offense is still a work in progress, it felt like players were only scoring if a play schemed them open. If they needed to take someone off the dribble it just wasn't happening for them. They did show some fight in the second half, cutting the Wisconsin lead to just five points but the offense continued to heave up jumpers which eventually led to their demise.

The Cardinal will need more from Ingram, and both of the Jones'. Stanford takes on No. 19 San Diego State on Tuesday.