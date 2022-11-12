Skip to main content

Stanford hoops loses on the diamond against Wisconsin

The Cardinal dropped their first game of the season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is hard to win a basketball game when you cough up the ball as much as Stanford did in their 60-50  loss to Wisconsin at the Brew City Battle.

It also doesn't help to have a horrendous shooting night from deep, which is something else the Cardinal did aside from turning the ball over 16 times. While playing at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium may have been a cool experience, it was evident that the Cardinal had not adapted to the depth perception of shooting in a venue like that. 

They finished the game 1-of-16 from deep for a whopping 6% from three, and everyone you would have hoped would be able to make a play wasn't. Game one star Michael Jones who dropped 31 against UOP was held to just nine, Harrison Ingram continues to look passive on offense scoring just six points, and making his season debut was senior Spencer Jones who continually jacked up threes but was unable to hit any scoring just eight points. 

Brandon Angel was the only source of consistency on offense, as he was the only Cardinal aside from Isa Silva and James Keefe who put up three shots combined that made 45% of his shots.  As a team, Stanford shot just 36% from the field, and 65% from the free throw line on 23 attempts.  The turnovers were a huge issue, as Wisconsin had 11 steals and was making the Cardinal offense uncomfortable all game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was evident that Stanford's offense is still a work in progress, it felt like players were only scoring if a play schemed them open. If they needed to take someone off the dribble it just wasn't happening for them. They did show some fight in the second half, cutting the Wisconsin lead to just five points but the offense continued to heave up jumpers which eventually led to their demise. 

The Cardinal will need more from Ingram, and both of the Jones'. Stanford takes on No. 19 San Diego State on Tuesday.

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

: Chucky Hepburn #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers fights for a ball with Harrison Ingram #55 of the Stanford Cardinals during the second half of the game at American Family Field on November 11, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Basketball

Stanford hoops loses on the diamond against Wisconsin

By Kevin Borba
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Best Week 11 college football bets

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

What to expect from Stanford at Utah

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

If Stanford Loses at Utah, Should They Fire Head Coach David Shaw?

By Marco Martinez
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates following a tackle during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

Blake Martinez announces retirement from the NFL

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) defends during the first half in the Final Four semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Target Center.
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Haley Jones makes appearance on Jeopardy

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Five steps to rebuilding Stanford's football program

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Stanford travels to Utah as four score underdog

By Kevin Borba