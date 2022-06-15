Stanford hoops set to play at Milwaukee Brewers' stadium for first ever Brew City Battle

One of the best parts of college basketball is the unorthodox venues that we often see during early season matchups.

We have seen games played on an aircraft carrier or in football stadiums, and this upcoming season we will see another unorthodox venue for a game that features Stanford.

The Cardinal have the unique opportunity to play in the first "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle" which takes place at American Family Field, the home of MLB team Milwaukee Brewers.

The event consist of two games, one mens game between Stanford and Wisconsin, and one women's game which will be between Wisconsin and Kansas State.

Unlike the game that took place on the aircraft carrier, this game will take place in a controlled environment as according to CBS Sports, the Brewers' stadium will have its climate controlled and also has a retractable roof that will be closed. Both very positive things considering this game will take place in Wisconsin during November.

The court is expected to be across the infield, and there will also be temporary seating added in the infield along with the stadium seats also being sold.

It is believed that tickets for the events will go on sale at the end of July.

Jerod Haase and Stanford will have a tough challenge against a Wisconsin team who won a share of the regular season Big Ten title and was a 3-seed in the men's NCAA Tournament. Granted, they did lose their best player Johnny Davis to the NBA Draft, but Wisconsin always fields a tough hard-nosed team.

This marks the second time since 2015 when San Diego State played San Diego at the Padres stadium, that a college hoops game will be played at a baseball stadium.

This will not only serve as a unique opportunity for Stanford in terms of being apart of a once in a lifetime event, but it also could be considered a signature win, should they come out on top.