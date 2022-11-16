Stanford hoops stays ice cold in loss to San Diego State

Stanford's basketball team had a chance to bounce back from their tough loss at the Brew City Battle against Wisconsin, but standing in their way was one of the best teams in the country in No. 17 San Diego State.

A win at against a ranked team early in the season likely could have gotten the Cardinal some votes, but it surely could have built some much needed confidence. However, through three games we are already starting to notice trends with this Stanford team that certainly need to be fixed.

The Cardinal fell to the Aztecs for the first time ever, and are now off to a rough 1-2 start to the season. In their two losses they have shot a combined 5-of-34 from three point range, and have gotten little to no production from their guards. They also have combined to have 32 turnovers in their last two games, which has been a major reason that they have struggled.

The guard play is concerning, especially from Davidson transfer Michael Jones. The first transfer Stanford has ever taken in was the star of the season opener, dropping 31 points against UOP, but he has been held to just nine points in the last two games with all nine of them coming against Wisconsin. This team doesn't have a guy they can consistently count on to get them a bucket, and unless someone steps up this team will be no different than last year's.

Stanford was able to cut the lead down to six with 10:10 remaining in the game, but a 16-6 run by San Diego State essentially was the dagger.

The Cardinal will get a chance to snag a win on Friday when they play host to Cal Poly, but it may already be necessary for a lineup change. Spencer Jones who made his debut last game and scored 15 points against San Diego State, has been the best scorer the team has and should be in the starting five. With the guard play continuing to be a let down, and Harrison Ingram continuing to not look like the offensive threat that Stanford thought they were getting, this team needs to change things up in order to go on a run and win some games.