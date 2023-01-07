Stanford no match for Cal's hot night from behind the arc

The Pac-12 Bay Area teams faced off in Berkley on Friday night in a game that Stanford was favored by 8.5 points.

On paper, this matchup had all the makings of the Cardinal getting their first conference win, and their second win over a Power 5 team this season. The Golden Bears are widely considered one of the worst teams in college basketball coming in as the No. 288 team in the country according to the NET Rankings, and not to mention they were without their leading scorer Devin Askew. Unfortunately for Stanford none of that mattered, as Cal would go on to have a stellar night from three point range, making 16 of their 22 threes.

In total, Cal shot 59% from the field, and while Stanford was able to shoot 50% from the field, they only made seven of their 23 threes.

The Cardinal have lost seven of their last 10, and the 92-70 loss to Cal marks their biggest loss of the season. Just an all around rough season for Stanford and Jerod Haase who has shown little to no ability to figure out a solution. In an interesting move, Harrison Ingram came off the bench, but still provided little production in 17 minutes, scoring just six points. If Stanford doesn't have a good January, which consist of four of their six remaining games against sub .500 teams, the pressure for Hasse's job has to be turned up.

Stanford's next game will be against Washington (9-7), who has lost four of their last five games on Thursday in Seattle.