Stanford set to face UCLA in Pac-12 opener

Just seven games into the season it has already become evident that this Stanford team has some major flaws.

They are absolutely horrific at shooting the three, coming in at a putrid 28% as a team, and they turn the ball over at one of the highest rates in the country at 14 turnovers per game. The offense doesn't have a true number one option that they can rely on to get a bucket as Harrison Ingram is still underwhelming, while the team's leading scorer Spencer Jones does a lot of shooting but not a lot of making. Not to mention, Davidson transfer Michael Jones is seeming more and more like a one hit wonder after dropping 31 points in the season opener. He has since lost his starting spot, and has made just one out of his last 20 attempts from three.

On the other side of the court is an extremely well coached UCLA team that has a ton of scoring options that will be difficult for Stanford to stop. The No. 21 Bruins are led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jaylen Clark who both average over 15 points per game. The UCLA offense is really able to attack from any level thanks to Tyger Campbell running the point. UCLA is a team with championship aspirations, while in the season's infancy it looks like Stanford is bound to miss yet another tournament.

Stanford gets home court advantage, but whether or not that will actually help this team that is offensive deficient is unlikely.

Here is all the information you need to know about the game:

DATE: Thursday, Dec. 1

TIME: 7:31 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

TV: ESPN2 – Dave Feldman (play-by-play), Corey Williams (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 84, SXM App 84 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -6.5 (-118), Stanford +6.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -333, Stanford +220

OVER/UNDER: O 136.5 (-110), U 136.5 (-118)*