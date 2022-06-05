Skip to main content
Stanford signee Indya Nivar makes the USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team

The future Cardinal guard will have a chance to suit up for the stars and stripes in the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Stanford will have a representative in both the respective men's and women's Americas Championship this summer, as  it was announced on Friday that five-star Indya Nivar was selected to be apart of the U18 Women's National Team. 

The North Carolina native ranks as the No. 20 overall player in the class of 2022 and the No. 4 player at her position according to ESPN'S rankings. Nivar has previous USA basketball experience, as she partook the team trials for the 2019 FIBA U16 Women’s Americas Championship.

She along with her 11 other teammates were selected for the team by the USA Basketball Junior National Team Committee, and were chosen out of 30 invitees. 

Nivar is an extremely decorated high school player as she was selected as a McDonald’s All-American, a First Team All-State selection, District Player of the Year, and was the North Carolina Gatorade Player of The Year. All of this while maintaining an impressive 4.29 GPA.  

She will fit in perfectly on a Stanford team looking to avenge their Final Four loss in the recent March Madness tournament against UConn. Here is a breakdown of Nivar's game:

Athletic guard manufactures, rises on jumper in mid-range game to the arc; handles and pressures the defense in transition game; quick-leaper, rebounds and pushes tempo coast-to-coast; tough to contain off the bounce; a stock-riser in the class of 2022.

Nivar and company open up play in Argentina June 13 against Colombia, followed by matchups against Puerto Rico on June 14, and El Salvador on June 15. After the group stage tournament play will begin June 17 and goes until June 19 when the champion is crowned. 

 

Indya Nivar #12 of Team Air is defended by Kii Rice #22 of Team Flight during the women's Jordan Brand Classic at Hope Academy on April 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
