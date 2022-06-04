Stanford to host four-star sharp shooter Andrej Stojakovic

The Cardinal have a chance to court one of the hottest recruits in the country in four-star forward Andrej Stojakovic.

The Carmichael, California native ranks as the No. 25 player in the class of 2023 and is one of the top shooters from beyond the arc in the country. He would be the perfect pairing with five-star Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle, who is also known for his ability to score from all three levels.

If the last name of Stojakovic sounds familiar, it is because Andrej's dad is former NBA All Star Peja Stojakovic. His father spent time with the Sacramento Kings for half of his 16-year career.

The younger Stojakovic has seen his recruiting process really heat up after he used the COVID-19 shutdown to train rigorously, while also benefiting from a seven inch growth spurt that saw him go from about 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-6.

In an interview with 247Sports, Stojakovic broke down some of the schools that were recruiting him the hardest, with Stanford being one of them. Here is what he said:

"Stanford is a dream school for everybody academic-wise," Stojakovic said. "Isa Silva is my old high school teammate. He is there right now. They were one of the first programs to reach out to me and offer. The school is close to home, so I am super excited to continue building a relationship with the staff."

Cardinal fans are likely hoping that current point guard Isa Silva can possibly persuade his former high school teammate to follow in his footsteps and attend Stanford during his visit, which is sometime this week. Stanford's 2023 class currently ranks as the No. 11 class in the country, and adding another top player will surely help it skyrocket.