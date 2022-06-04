Skip to main content
Stanford to host four-star sharp shooter Andrej Stojakovic

Stanford to host four-star sharp shooter Andrej Stojakovic

The Cardinal are set to host one of the best shooters in the country Andrej Stojakovic

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal are set to host one of the best shooters in the country Andrej Stojakovic

The Cardinal have a chance to court one of the hottest recruits in the country in four-star forward Andrej Stojakovic

The Carmichael, California native ranks as the No. 25 player in the class of 2023 and is one of the top shooters from beyond the arc in the country. He would be the perfect pairing with five-star Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle, who is also known for his ability to score from all three levels. 

If the last name of Stojakovic sounds familiar, it is because Andrej's dad is former NBA All Star Peja Stojakovic. His father spent time with the Sacramento Kings for half of his 16-year career. 

The younger Stojakovic has seen his recruiting process really heat up after he used the COVID-19 shutdown to train rigorously, while also benefiting from a seven inch growth spurt that saw him go from about 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-6.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In an interview with 247Sports, Stojakovic broke down some of the schools that were recruiting him the hardest, with Stanford being one of them. Here is what he said:

"Stanford is a dream school for everybody academic-wise," Stojakovic said. "Isa Silva is my old high school teammate. He is there right now. They were one of the first programs to reach out to me and offer. The school is close to home, so I am super excited to continue building a relationship with the staff."

Cardinal fans are likely hoping that current point guard Isa Silva can possibly persuade his former high school teammate to follow in his footsteps and attend Stanford during his visit, which is sometime this week. Stanford's 2023 class currently ranks as the No. 11 class in the country, and adding another top player will surely help it skyrocket.  

Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford to host four-star sharp shooter Andrej Stojakovic

By Kevin Borba15 seconds ago
Football

Where Stanford ranks in the Top 25 winningest programs in past 10 years

By Kevin Borba39 minutes ago
Softball/Baseball

Stanford scores 20 en route to blow out win over Binghamton in opening matchup of regional

By Kevin Borba14 hours ago
Milton HS' Kanaan Carlyle (3) jumps for a shot during the 48th annual City of Palms Classic between IMG Academy and Milton HS on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
Basketball

Stanford commit Kanaan Carlyle makes USA U18 National Team

By Kevin Borba21 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

11 Stanford players graced Athlon's Preseason All-Pac-12 teams

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

PFF ranks Tanner McKee as the third best QB in the 2023 NFL Draft class

By Kevin Borba23 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Recruiting

Stanford offers three-star EDGE Tre Williams

By Kevin BorbaJun 3, 2022
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Former Cardinal Solomon Thomas talks about the importance of mental health

By Kevin BorbaJun 2, 2022