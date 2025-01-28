Stanford Legend Reaches Milestone with Milwaukee Bucks
A former Stanford star has achieved history in his NBA career. Brook Lopez, who has a reputation for being a premier defender, achieved NBA history on Monday night as he became only the 20th player in league history to record 2,000 blocks.
Currently third in the league in blocks behind Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis, Lopez has continued to shine on defense this season despite this being his 17th season in the NBA.
Setting the milestone against the Utah Jazz, Lopez got the block in the middle of the third quarter, with the Bucks up 80-66. With Jazz guard Isaiah Collier driving down the court for a layup, Lopez stayed aggressive with his positioning, and after catching up to Collier, jumped up and blocked his layup attempt as he was going up to put the ball in the basket. That block proved vital as it kept the momentum on Milwaukee's side.
Even in his age 36 season, Lopez has continued to be a key piece to Milwaukee's lineup and has been a major contributor on both ends of the floor.
Averaging 12.2 points, Lopez has continued to find ways to score. While he is only averaging 4.8 rebounds per game, a lower figure than what most expect out of a center, he still is a major force as an interior defender.
At the start of the season, the Bucks experienced a very slow start, having a 2-8 record at one point, with many wondering if they should trade some of their stars and start over. However, the team has since turned things around, not only winning the NBA Cup, but having improved to 29-18 with them now sitting in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.
The oldest player on the Bucks, Lopez's veteran presence is something that Milwaukee has leaned on heavily since he joined the team back in 2018, with him being a major presence on the team's 2021 championship run. An NBA All-Star in 2013, an All-Defensive First-team selection in 2023 and an All-Defensive Second-team selection in 2020, Lopez has built an impressive resume while in the NBA.
Playing for Stanford for two seasons, from 2006-2008, Lopez became a fast star with the Cardinal, averaging 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds as a freshman before breaking out as a sophomore, averaging 19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.
A First-Team All-Pac-10 selection in 2008 after a stellar sophomore year, Lopez along with his brother, Robin, declared for the 2008 NBA Draft. Lopez was then drafted No. 10 overall by the Nets franchise, spending 2008-2017 with New Jersey/Brooklyn before spending a season with the Lakers.
A star everywhere he has been, Lopez has had a nice NBA career and in achieving this big-time milestone, he joins an exclusive list that solidifies his status as a legend of the game. All that is left for him to do is look to win another NBA title and add being a two-time champion to his already long resume.